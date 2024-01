Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. The Company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion and Nelson Labs. The Sterigenics business provides outsourced terminal sterilization and irradiation services for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety and advanced applications markets using three technologies: gamma irradiation, ethylene oxide (EO) processing and E-beam irradiation. The Nordion segment is a provider of Cobalt-60 (Co-60) used in the sterilization and irradiation processes for the medical device, pharmaceutical, food safety, and materials industries, as well as in the treatment of cancer. In addition, it is a global provider of gamma irradiation systems. The Nelson Labs segment provides outsourced microbiological and analytical chemistry testing and advisory services for the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.