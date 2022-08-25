Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sotetsu Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9003   JP3316400005

SOTETSU HOLDINGS, INC.

(9003)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-25 am EDT
2403.00 JPY   +0.04%
03:08aSOTETSU : Monthly Report of the Announcement(bus) Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Bus )(287KB)
PU
08/12SOTETSU : First Quarter of the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2023 Earnings Announcement(811KB)
PU
07/28SOTETSU : Monthly Report of the Announcement(bus) Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Bus )(286KB)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sotetsu : Monthly Report of the Announcement(bus) Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Bus )(287KB)

08/25/2022 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022825 August 25, 2022 相鉄ホールディングス株式会社

Sotetsu Holdings, Inc.

月次営業概況のお知らせ（バス）

Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Bus)

１．自動車（バス）業 営業収益 Bus revenue

（百万円/Million yen)

営業収益

Revenue

備考

Notes

2022年度

前年比

FY2022

Change

4 Apr.

490

6.4%

5 May.

493

8.2%

6 Jun.

512

5.7%

1四半期

1,496

6.8%

1st Quarter

7 Jul.

504

3.6%

8 Aug.

9 Sept.

2四半期

2nd Quarter

2四半期累計

First Half

10 Oct.

11 Nov.

12 Dec.

3四半期

3rd Quarter

3四半期累計

First three quarters

1 Jan.

2 Feb.

3 Mar.

4四半期

4th Quarter

下期累計

Second Half

年度累計

Fiscal Year

()上記の数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。

Remark:The above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.

Disclaimer

Sotetsu Holdings Inc. published this content on 25 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2022 07:07:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 240 B 1 752 M 1 752 M
Net income 2023 5 630 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net Debt 2023 365 B 2 669 M 2 669 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,8x
Yield 2023 1,04%
Capitalization 235 B 1 719 M 1 719 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,50x
EV / Sales 2024 2,25x
Nbr of Employees 5 039
Free-Float 88,6%
Managers and Directors
Hideyuki Takizawa President & Representative Director
Hidekazu Hayashi President & Representative Director
Mitsuko Kagami Independent Outside Director
Yoshimitsu Onji Independent Outside Director
Yukiko Fujikawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOTETSU HOLDINGS, INC.14.06%1 719
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY5.47%23 235
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY9.02%9 362
INDIAN RAILWAY CATERING & TOURISM CORPORATION LIMITED-14.04%7 264
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS, INC.26.80%7 217
TOKYU CORPORATION7.26%7 118