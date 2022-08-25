Sotetsu : Monthly Report of the Announcement(bus) Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Bus )(287KB)

2022年8月25日 August 25, 2022 相鉄ホールディングス株式会社
Sotetsu Holdings, Inc.
月次営業概況のお知らせ（バス）
Monthly Report on Operating Conditions (Bus)
|
１．自動車（バス）業 営業収益 Bus revenue
|
|
|
|
（百万円/Million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
営業収益
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
備考
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
2022年度
|
|
|
前年比
|
|
FY2022
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4月 Apr.
|
|
490
|
|
6.4%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5月 May.
|
|
493
|
|
8.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6月 Jun.
|
|
512
|
|
5.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第1四半期
|
|
1,496
|
|
6.8%
|
|
1st Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7月 Jul.
|
|
504
|
|
3.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8月 Aug.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9月 Sept.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期
|
|
|
|
|
|
2nd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第2四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
First Half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
10月 Oct.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
11月 Nov.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12月 Dec.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期
|
|
|
|
|
|
3rd Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第3四半期累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
First three quarters
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1月 Jan.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2月 Feb.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3月 Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
第4四半期
|
|
|
|
|
|
4th Quarter
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
下期累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
Second Half
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
年度累計
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(注)上記の数値につきましては、決算における確定値と異なる場合があります。
Remark:The above figures may differ materially from the final figures shown in the financial statements.
