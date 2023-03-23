March 2023: Recent Operating Trends

This presentation includes disclosure of non-GAAP measures, including hotel EDITDA. The Company considers hotel EBITDA to be key supplemental measures of the Company's performance, and they should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, net income as a measure of the Company's operating performance. Hotel EBITDA does not represent cash generated from operating activities determined by GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income, cash flow from operations or any other operating performance measure prescribed by GAAP. Hotel EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's liquidity, nor is hotel EBITDA indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC and its earnings releases, which are available at www.sotherlyhotels.com, for disclosure of the Company's net income, for reconciliations of hotel EBITDA to net income and for additional detail on the Company's use of non-GAAP measures.
2
BOARD & BARREL @ HOTEL BALLAST WILMINGTON
PART & PARCEL @ THE WHITEHALL HOUSTON
F O R W A R D - L O O K I N G S T A T E M E N T S
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward- looking statements are reasonable, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted or implied in such forward- looking statements. Economic conditions generally and the real estate market specifically, management and performance of the Company's hotels, plans for hotel renovations, financing plans, supply and demand for hotel rooms in the Company's current and proposed market areas, the Company's ability to acquire additional properties and the risk that potential acquisitions may not perform in accordance with expectations, legislative/regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing taxation of real estate investment trust and competitions, and other factors may affect the Company's future results, performance and achievements. These risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation and does not intend to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although we believe our current expectations to be based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained or that actual results will not differ materially.
3
HYDE RESORT & RESIDENCES
DOUBLETREE RESORT HOLLYWOOD BEACH
Raleigh Asset
Disposition & Partial
KW Loan Paydown
Tampa Asset Loan
Mod & Payoff of
KW Loan
Improving
Operating
Fundamentals
Reinstatement of
Quarterly Preferred
Dividends
O P E R A T I N G O V E R V I E W 4
UPDATES ON PORTFOLIO & OPERATING TRENDS
In June 2022, we announced the Company closed on the sale of the DoubleTree by Hilton Raleigh Brownstone in Raleigh, North Carolina for $42.0 million. A portion of the proceeds from the sale were used to repay the first mortgage and repay a majority of the Kemmons Wilson secured note.
On June 29, 2022, we announced the Company modified its existing mortgage loan with Fifth Third Bank secured by the Hotel Alba hotel in Tampa, Florida. The loan modification increased the principal balance to $25.0 million, extended the term by three years with two 1-year extension options, decreased the floating interest rate by 1.0% to SOFR plus 2.75%, and reduced the corporate guaranty. Proceeds from the loan, combined with existing corporate cash, were used to repay the remainder of the Kemmons Wilson secured note.
Our portfolio demonstrated encouraging trends throughout 2022, characterized by improvement to group and business transient demand in our urban markets and sustained strength in leisure demand in our leisure- focused markets. Comparing year-over-year results, our urban markets showed the biggest improvement in performance. Overall, ADR continued to be the major driver of RevPAR growth across all segments and markets.
In January 2023, the Company announced the reinstatement of its quarterly preferred dividend payments. In addition, we announced that in the future, we intend to reduce the amount of cumulative unpaid preferred dividends through the periodic announcement of special dividends, as is warranted by market conditions and the Company's profitability. This was a substantial milestone for the Company as we put the "COVID-era" behind us and return to a normalized operating environment.
Source: Filings of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ Ticker: SOHO)
O P E R A T I N G O V E R V I E W 5
2022 COMPANY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
R E V P A R R E C O V E R Y
2022 Same-store Composite RevPAR improved
27.7% vs. 2021 and represented approximately 94% of
2019 RevPAR.
H O T E L E B I T D A I M P R O V E M E N T
Hotel EBITDA increased 50.4% over 2021 and
represented approximately 99% of 2019 Hotel EBITDA.
R A T E G R O W T H
2022 Same-store Composite ADR increased 11.2%
vs. 2021 and 7.7% vs. 2019.
R E C O R D M A R G I N S
Hotel EBITDA Margin grew 270 basis points over 2019 in 2022 to 28.0%, the best mark in the Company's history.
THE DESOTO SAVANNAH
HOTEL ALBA
Source: Filings of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ Ticker: SOHO)
Sotherly Hotels Inc. published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 20:15:08 UTC.