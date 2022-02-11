SOTHERLY HOTELS : COMPLETES SALE OF JEFFERSONVILLE, INDIANA HOTEL - Form 8-K

SOTHERLY HOTELS INC. COMPLETES SALE OF JEFFERSONVILLE, INDIANA HOTEL

Williamsburg, Virginia - February 11, 2022 - Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the "Company") announced that the Company has closed on the sale of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel (the "Hotel") in Jeffersonville, Indiana for $11.5 million.

"We are pleased with the completion of the sale of the Sheraton Louisville Riverside Hotel," noted Dave Folsom, Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "This hotel was identified as an asset that no longer fit the long-term strategic objectives of the Company. We believe the Company garnered an attractive valuation for the asset, which equates to approximately 21.0x EBITDA multiple and 2.5% cap rate based on 2019 results. This disposition will be immediately accretive to our cash flow, meanwhile it will allow the Company to streamline its management efforts and focus on growing its core portfolio in order to maximize value for shareholders."

