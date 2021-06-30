SOTHERLY HOTELS : SCHEDULES FIRST QUARTER 2021 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

Log in
06/30/2021 | 02:21pm EDT
Williamsburg, Virginia - April 14, 2021 - Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ: SOHO) (the 'Company') announced that the Company will report financial results for the first quarter 2021 prior to the market opening on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) that same day, at which time management will discuss the Company's first quarter 2021 results. The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available via the Company's website at www.sotherlyhotels.com in the Investors section under Financial Information.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the Internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 888-339-0107 (United States), 855-669-9657 (Canada) or +1 412-902-4188 (International). To participate in the webcast, log on to www.sotherlyhotels.com at least 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a taped rebroadcast will be available approximately one hour after completion of the live call through May 12, 2022. To access the rebroadcast, dial 877-344-7529 and enter conference number 10155016. A replay of the call will also be available at www.sotherlyhotels.com through May 12, 2022.

About Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Marriott International, Inc., and Hyatt Hotels Corporation brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.sotherlyhotels.com.

Contact at the Company:

Mack Sims

Sotherly Hotels Inc.

306 South Henry Street, Suite 100

Williamsburg, Virginia 23185

(757) 229-5648

Disclaimer

Sotherly Hotels Inc. published this content on 30 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 18:20:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
