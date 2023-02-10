Sotkamo Silver AB ("Sotkamo Silver" or the "Company") corrects the press release " Sotkamo Silver announces the final terms of the planned share issues" published 10 February 2023 at 08:30 CET .

The correction refers to the period that the subscription rights in the announced Rights Issue will be admitted to trading on NGM Main Regulated and Nasdaq Helsinki. The subscription rights will be admitted to trading on NGM Main Regulated during the period 22 February- 3 March 2023 and on Nasdaq Helsinki during the period 22 February- 2 March 2023 .

The preliminary timetable included in the original press release is still correct and inserted again below:

· 16 February 2023 : EGM to inter alia approve the Board of Directors' resolution regarding the Share Issues

· 16 February 2023 : Last day of trading in shares including right to receive subscription rights

· 17 February 2023 : First day of trading in shares excluding right to receive subscription rights

· Around 17 February 2023 : Publication of the prospectus

· 20 February 2023 : Record date for right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue

· 22 February - 2 March 2023 : Trading in subscription rights in Finland

· 22 February - 3 March 2023 : Trading in subscription rights in Sweden

· 22 February - 8 March 2023 : Subscription period in the Share Issues

· Around 10 March 2023 : Estimated date for publication of final results of the Share Issues

For more information, please contact:

Mikko Jalasto, CEO, tel. +358 50 482 1689

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above on 10 February 2023 , at 22:40 CET .

About Sotkamo Silver AB

Sotkamo Silver 's business concept is to develop mineral deposits with regards to human society and environment. The Company owns the Silver Mine in Sotkamo which started production in March 2019 . In addition, the Company holds mining and exploration rights to precious and base metal deposits in Finland .

The Company applies International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as approved by the European Union .

The ticker symbol is SOSI on NGM Main Regulated in Stockholm and SOSI1 on Nasdaq Helsinki.

ISIN-code for Sotkamo Silver shares is SE0001057910.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800R2TQW1OZGYDX93

