Ingenta PLC - Oxford, England-based provider of software and services to the publishing industry - Wins three additional contracts across Content and Commercial arms. In Content division, it seals two follow-on contracts from existing customers, expanding the Edify business. "These multiyear deals have a contract value, in aggregate, of more than GBP500,000 payable for works completed between three and five years," Ingenta adds. In Commercial, it seals a "three-year project to migrate, host and support an existing customer's Vista deployment onto our dedicated infrastructure". That pact is worth GBP1.4 million.

Shearwater Group PLC - cybersecurity services provider - Brookcourt Solutions unit wins "significant" three-year deal with "leading British telecommunications company". Deal is worth USD4.8 million. "Under the terms of the contract, Brookcourt will provide an upgraded Security Operations solution for the longstanding client that provides mobile, fixed telephone, television and internet services in the UK. This contract will improve the organisation's overall security posture and help to mitigate risks, as well as detect security and compliance violations across the client's large network," Shearwater says.

MyCelx Technologies Corp - clean air and water technology company - Signs deal with a contractor "with the sole purpose of developing a mutually beneficial business relationship focused on the US Department of Defense". "MyCelx considers the contractor, who is also based in Georgia, to be well connected within the DoD and The United States Environmental Protection Agency and anticipates this agreement will lead to the award of future PFAS remediation projects in this large, important market vertical throughout the United States. The market for PFAS remediation services is a high growth high margin industry and MyCelx is fully focused on furthering its entry into the market," the firm adds.

DG Innovate PLC - Caerphilly, Wales-based electric mobility and energy storage company - Reports "record-time development" of new motor prototype based on Pareta electric drive system. "This follows the signing in January of a joint development agreement with a tier one commercial vehicle components company to develop systems for heavy goods vehicles applications," DG adds. "The creation of a new, bespoke motor in only six months demonstrates the skills and ambition of the new DGI. Run by former Tesla executives with the support of a growing team of ex-Tesla motor experts, the company has already received preliminary positive feedback from the commercial partner."

Polarean Imaging PLC - medical imaging technology developer - Enters trade-in agreement to exchange the University of Virginia Health System's two research hyperpolarisers for two new systems provided by Polarean. "We are delighted to see UVA Health upgrade both of their hyperpolariser systems to clinical grade. This milestone underscores the increasing adoption of Polarean's technology and the continued progress in our strategy to convert previously research-only centres to clinical-grade, in addition to establishing de novo sites," Polarean CEO Christopher von Jako says.

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC - Trinidad & Tobago-focused oil exploration and production - Sales volumes in second-quarter average 2,522 barrels of oil per day, down from 2,824 a year prior. "Sales volume declined in the period due to deferral of some well recompletion and workover activities from Q2 2024 to Q3 2024 on Onshore and East Coast assets," it adds. Keeps full-year sales outlook at 2,660-2,700 bopd range.

Sound Energy PLC - Moroccan-focused upstream energy company - Says L'Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines in Morocco agrees 24-month extension to initial period of Anoual exploration permits. "Subject to ministerial approval, the length of the Anoual initial period will therefore now be 7 years and 4 months, commencing on or about 8 September 2017 and ending on or about 7 January 2025," Sound Energy adds.

Parkmead Group PLC - Netherlands and UK-focused gas explorer - P2634 licence has now been formally awarded by UK government's North Sea Transition Authority. The licence is situated in Outer Moray Firth. "Parkmead (50% interest and operator), together with its joint venture partner Orcadian Energy (50% interest) will leverage expertise gained in developing challenging crudes to work towards commercialisation of Fynn Beauly, one of the UK's largest undeveloped discoveries. This heavy oil accumulation has been proven by three wells and is estimated to contain oil-in-place of between 740 million and 1.33 billion barrels," the firm adds. "The partnership will now begin to progress the approved three-year work programme to determine whether a technically and economically viable development can be delivered within the NSTA's net zero strategy."

Panther Metals PLC - investor in and acquirer of companies within the natural resource sector - Reports it has been granted exploration permit PR-24-000076 in Canada, covering Awkward West prospect, at Obonga project. Permit is valid for three years.

Arecor Therapeutics PLC - biopharmaceutical firm - Raises GBP5.2 million from placing of 5.8 million shares at 90 pence each. In addition, some existing shareholders subscribe for 1.2 million at same price, netting firm just over GBP1.0 million. It raises GBP6.3 million from placing and subscription. Retail offer to raise further GBP1 million closes on Monday. "Net proceeds from the placing and subscription will be employed towards revenue growth across the business, working capital and balance sheet strength with a view toward delivering shareholder value," Arecor says.

