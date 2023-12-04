(Alliance News) - Sound Energy PLC noteholders on Monday voted in favour of restructuring the company's bonds.

Sound Energy, an AIM-listed transition energy company, sought noteholder approval to remove the obligation to begin amortising the outstanding EUR25.3 million notes at a rate of 5.0% every six months until maturity in December 2027 from December 21 this year.

At the noteholder meeting 96.2% of votes were cast in favour of the proposal.

Sound Energy's share price was up 3.5% to 0.84 pence each in London on Monday afternoon.

By Hugh Cameron, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.