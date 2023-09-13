Sound Energy PLC - London-based, Morocco-focused upstream gas company - Says its Morocco assets are unaffected by the recent earthquake on Friday last week. This is after completing a survey of its assets located in its Sidi Moktar onshore exploration permits, located around 100 kilometres to the northwest of the earthquake epicentre, in which it found none were affected by the earthquake and all personnel were accounted for. Notes its other assets are located a significant distance from affected areas and so are also therefore unaffected.

AFP reported that at least 2,901 were killed and 5,530 injured in the 6.8 magnitude earthquake, according to the most recent toll on Tuesday.

Current stock price: 0.89 pence, down 1.8%

12-month change: down 39%

