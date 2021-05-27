Log in
    SFBC   US83607A1007

SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.

(SFBC)
  Report
Puget Sound Business Journal Names Sound Community Bank First-Place Corporate Philanthropist

05/27/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
SEATTLE, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Puget Sound Business Journal (PSBJ) recognized Sound Community Bank as one of the top corporate philanthropists. Of the small-sized companies who made the list, Sound Community Bank placed first. This accolade recognizes both money and time companies provide helping to sustain our communities. Sound Community Bank’s contributions to non-profit organizations were acknowledged at the annual Corporate Citizenship Awards hosted virtually by the PSBJ on May 20, 2021.

About the Award
The Puget Sound Business Journal annually recognizes the top corporate philanthropists and ranks these in the categories of small, medium, and large companies, based on annual revenue. 

About Sound Community Bank
Sound Community Bank is a full-service bank, providing personal and business banking services in communities across the greater Puget Sound region. The Seattle-based company operates banking offices in King, Pierce, Snohomish, Clallam and Jefferson Counties and on the web at www.soundcb.com. Sound Community Bank is a subsidiary of Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.

For additional information:

Media Contact:
Brady Robb
(206) 448-0884 ext. 202


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 34,0 M - -
Net income 2020 8,94 M - -
Net cash 2020 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,21x
Yield 2020 1,89%
Capitalization 115 M 115 M -
EV / Sales 2019 2,03x
EV / Sales 2020 -2,75x
Nbr of Employees 115
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Laura Lee Stewart President, CEO, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
Tyler K. Myers Chairman
Heidi J. Sexton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Debra L. Jones Independent Director
Rogelio Riojas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUND FINANCIAL BANCORP, INC.39.53%115
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.36%489 880
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION38.70%360 254
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.80%278 611
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.31.85%231 191
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.79%206 297