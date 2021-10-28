Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program - Form 8-K

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

Company Release - 10/27/2021

SEATTLE, October 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) (the "Company"), headquartered in Seattle, WA, the holding company parent of Sound Community Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a new stock repurchase program to be effective on 10/29/2021, immediately following the expiration of the Company's current stock repurchase program on October 28, 2021. Under this new repurchase program, the Company may repurchase its outstanding shares in the open market in an amount up to $2.0 million, based on prevailing market prices, or in privately negotiated transactions, over a period beginning on October 29, 2021, continuing until the earlier of the completion of the repurchase or the next six months, depending upon market conditions.

The Board of Directors of the Company also authorized management to enter into a trading plan with Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Act"), to facilitate repurchases of its common stock pursuant to the above mentioned stock repurchase program (the "Rule 10b5-1 plan"). The Rule 10b5-1 plan would allow the Company to execute trades during periods when it would ordinarily not be permitted to do so because it may be in possession of material non-public information, because of insider trading laws or self-imposed trading blackout periods. Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. would have the authority, under the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Act, to repurchase shares on the Company's behalf.

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

About the Company

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, is the parent company of Sound Community Bank, and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington with full-service branches in Seattle, Tacoma, Mountlake Terrace, Sequim, Port Angeles, Port Ludlow and University Place. Sound Community Bank is a Fannie Mae Approved Lender and Seller/Servicer with one Loan Production Office located in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. For more information, please visit www.soundcb.com.





Forward-Looking Statements

When used in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's press releases or other public or stockholder communications, and in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," "intends" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements, which are based on various underlying assumptions and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events, and may turn out to be inaccurate because of inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated below or because of other important factors that we cannot foresee that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.









Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, include, but are not limited to: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and other uncertainties resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the extent and duration of the impact on public health, the U.S. and global economies, and consumer and corporate customers, including economic activity, employment levels and market liquidity; legislative changes; changes in policies by regulatory agencies; fluctuations in interest rates; the risks of lending and investing activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; the Company's ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in the Company's market area; secondary market conditions for loans; results of examinations of the Company or its wholly owned bank subsidiary by their regulators; competition; changes in management's business strategies; changes in the regulatory and tax environments in which the Company operates; and other factors described in the Company's latest annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission - which are available at www.soundcb.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.





The Company does not undertake - and specifically declines any obligation - to publicly release the result of any revisions which may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For additional information contact:

Laurie Stewart, President, CEO

206.436.1495







