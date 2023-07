Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company of Sound Community Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Bank's principal business includes attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to-four family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate; construction and land; consumer, and commercial business loans. Its commercial business loans include unsecured lines of credit and secured term loans and lines of credit secured by inventory, equipment and accounts receivable. It also offers a variety of secured and unsecured consumer loan products, including manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans. It focuses on residential mortgage loan originations, which sales to the Federal National Mortgage Association and other correspondents.

Sector Banks