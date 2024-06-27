Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: SPMC) today is pleased to announce the declaration of distributions on shares of the Company’s common stock.

The Company is declaring a distribution of $0.30 per share on its common stock in July, which covers the period beginning with the Company’s commencement of operations on June 13, 2024, through the end of July. The Company is also declaring monthly distributions of $0.20 per share on its common stock in August and September.

The distributions are payable based on the following schedule:

Record Date Payable Date Amount per common share July 15, 2024 July 31, 2024 $0.30 August 15, 2024 August 30, 2024 $0.20 September 16, 2024 September 30, 2024 $0.20

Distributions on common stock are generally paid from net investment income (regular interest and dividends) and may also include capital gains and/or a return of capital. The specific tax characteristics of the distributions will be reported to the Company’s stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the 2024 calendar year.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

The Company is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) equity and mezzanine tranches of predominately U.S. dollar-denominated CLOs backed by corporate leveraged loans issued primarily to U.S. obligors. The Company is externally managed and advised by Sound Point Meridian Management Company, LLC. The Company’s public filings are available free of charge by writing to the Company at Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc., 375 Park Avenue, 34th Floor, New York, NY 10152, Attention: Investor Relations, or by telephone at (833) 217-6665.

Web: www.soundpointmeridiancap.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

NOT FDIC INSURED • NO BANK GUARANTEE • MAY LOSE VALUE

