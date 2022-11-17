Advanced search
    SOUN   US8361001071

SOUNDHOUND AI, INC.

(SOUN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
1.910 USD   +4.95%
09:15aLaunch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction
BU
11/14SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/11Sector Update: Tech Stocks Surge for Second Consecutive Session
MT
Launch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Computer Interaction

11/17/2022 | 09:15am EST
Voice AI category leader unveils new approach, reimagines speech technology for customer service and restaurant use cases

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN) (“SoundHound”), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today introduced Dynamic Interaction™, a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI that raises the bar for human-computer interaction by not only recognizing and understanding speech, but also responding and acting in real-time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005459/en/

Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)

Dynamic Interaction is a category-level breakthrough in conversational AI (Photo: Business Wire)

WATCH: Dynamic Interaction Restaurant Food Ordering Demo

Where existing voice technology requires wake words and relies on turn-taking with awkward pauses to process requests, Dynamic Interaction uses the twin technologies of fragment parsing – which breaks speech down to partial-utterances and processes them in real-time – and full-duplex audio-visual integration to create an instantaneous, next-generation experience.

In customer service settings, like ordering food at a restaurant, this means that users won’t have to speak in a slow or unnatural way in order to be understood. They can communicate just as if they were talking to a human, receive instant responses, and customize and edit a food order “live” as they go.

Dynamic Interaction:

  • Instantly follows and captures fluent speech in real-time – no awkward pauses or “turn-taking” as with some other assistants.
  • Completely ignores off-topic speech – only responding to domain-specific topics, like the items on a menu.
  • Multimodal, continuous feedback confirms requests via audio and visuals “live” as the customer engages with a device or service – gives firm reassurance that an order or request has been understood accurately
  • Allows users to change, adapt, and delete requests in real-time – food orders can be customized and changed using natural human speech
  • Makes proactive suggestions to the user based on a real-time interpretation of the user's speech – like a dessert menu popping up onscreen when a customer says “for dessert I’ll have…”
  • Users can input information via voice and touch interface interchangeably and simultaneously
  • Assistant responds with audio and visual output, and intelligently decides when to speak to the user versus simply updating the visual output

This new technology has broad applicability to many industries, especially across customer service and employee productivity use cases. For the restaurant industry in particular, which is facing unprecedented staffing challenges, the need to automate and gain efficiencies is particularly relevant. As its first test ground, Dynamic Interaction will offer restaurants smart, accurate support for voice ordering at drive-thrus, kiosks, and via smartphone, tablet, and desktop ordering platforms.

This first-of-its-kind system promises to revolutionize and simplify the customer experience, giving restaurants and other service industries the confidence to scale voice AI more broadly.

“As the Dynamic Interaction demo shows, this technology is incredibly user-friendly and precise. Consumers won’t have to modify how they speak to the voice assistant to get a useful response – they can just speak as naturally as they would to a human. As an added bonus they’ll also have the means to instantly know and edit registered requests,” says Keyvan Mohajer, Co-Founder and CEO of SoundHound. “In our 17 year history of developing cutting-edge voice AI, this is perhaps the most important technical leap forward. We believe, just like how Apple's multi-touch technology leapfrogged touch interfaces in 2009, this is a significant disruption in human-computer interfaces.”

Dynamic Interaction can be used anywhere a business might interact with a customer. For restaurants, this could be a drive thru, a kiosk, a smartphone, laptop, or even over the phone, where Dynamic Interaction can give smart, instant verbal and visual interactions.

You can learn more about this breakthrough technology on the SoundHound website.

About SoundHound

SoundHound (Nasdaq: SOUN), a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, offers an independent voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver best-in-class conversational experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary Speech-to-Meaning® and Deep Meaning Understanding® technologies, SoundHound’s advanced voice AI platform provides exceptional speed and accuracy and enables humans to interact with products and services like they interact with each other—by speaking naturally. SoundHound is trusted by companies around the globe, including Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Pandora, Qualcomm, Netflix, Snap, Square, LG, VIZIO, KIA, and Stellantis. www.soundhound.com


© Business Wire 2022
09:15aLaunch of SoundHound Dynamic Interaction Marks Groundbreaking New Era for Human-Compute..
BU
11/14SOUNDHOUND AI, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
11/11Sector Update: Tech Stocks Surge for Second Consecutive Session
MT
11/11Sector Update: Tech Stocks Surging Again on Friday
MT
11/11Wall Street Set to Open Higher on Cooling Inflation, China's Relaxing of COVID Restrict..
MT
11/11Wedbush Lowers SoundHound AI's Price Target to $5 From $7 Reflecting Lower Multiple, Ke..
MT
11/10Transcript : SoundHound AI, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
CI
11/10SoundHound AI, Inc. Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2022
CI
11/10SoundHound AI Reports Record Quarter With Significant Growth Across All Key Metrics
BU
11/10Earnings Flash (SOUN) SOUNDHOUND AI Reports Q3 Revenue $11.2M
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,29x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 377 M 377 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 12,4x
Capi. / Sales 2023 5,86x
Nbr of Employees 396
Free-Float 60,6%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 4,43 $
Spread / Average Target 132%
Keyvan Mohajer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nitesh Sharan Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Stonehocker Chief Technology Officer
Michael Zagorsek Chief Operating Officer
James M. Hom Director & Vice President-Products
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUNDHOUND AI, INC.0.00%377
ACCENTURE PLC-29.41%183 675
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-10.25%150 734
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION8.13%130 664
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.2.73%105 209
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.09%82 550