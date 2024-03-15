Investor Presentation
March 2024
Introducing the SafetySmart Platform
The SafetySmart Platform brings together specialized software solutions and objective data to help law enforcement, civic leadership, and private entities better protect their communities by ensuring the right
resources are provided when and where they're needed most.
Tackling the challenges facing
Law Enforcement Today
Across the country, law enforcement agencies are being pushed to their limit in the face of high crime levels and staffing shortages. Agencies need to be evidence- based and proactive, all while putting the
community's needs front and center.
The Public Safety Gap
1
Increasing Need for Law
Enforcement with Rising Crime Rate
Gun-related Violence Spiked in
Recent Years1,2
2
Rise of customer
Police Departments Nationwide
experienceFacing Staff Shortages3
management
18%
3
Government Focuses
on "Refunding the Police"
Continuous Increase in Government
Spending on Police Protection4
20,951 deaths
13,570 deaths
20152021
Increase in Resignation
45%
Increase in Retirement
$123bn
$105bn
2015
2019
16 of 23
Major US Cities
Increased FY22
Police Budgets
$30bn
Federal Resource
Dedicated to Law
Enforcement5
"Murders in the U.S. rose nearly 30% in 2020 from the prior year and remained at elevated levels in 2021. About 8 in 10 murders were
committed with guns in 2020."
86%
Police Departments Reported
Staffing Shortage
"As violent crime surges ahead…[officials]
are toughening their talk on crime, and refunding the police."
Structural Tailwinds Creating a Need for Technology in Order to Do More with Less
Source: Public news, The White House briefing, Urban Institute, US Census Bureau
1 Reflects data from 67 out of 70 police agencies of select major cities in 2019, and 70 out of 70 for 2020 and 2021; 2 Includes homicides, murders, unintentional shooting, and
The SafetySmart Platform
ShotSpotter
ResourceRouter
Casebuilder
CrimeTracer
Proven Gunshot Detection
Community-First Patrol Mgmt.
Case Investigative Tools
Law Enforcement Platform
Weapons Detection Platform
▪
Increases police response
▪
Proactive patrol management
▪
Collaboration tools
▪
Industry's leading search
▪
Low-friction screening sensors
speed to gun crime scenes
▪
Controls / limits over-policing
▪
Links analysis connect people,
engine for law enforcement
▪
AI-based learning software
▪
Improves evidence recovery
▪
Mitigates implicit bias
place and property
▪
1.3bn+ law enforcement
detects guns, explosives and
▪
Saves lives
▪
Identifies cases needing
records
tactical knives
attention
▪
Accelerates investigations
▪
Cost advantage in market
%ARR 2022:
%ARR 2025E:
%ARR 2022:
%ARR 2025E:
%ARR 2022:
%ARR 2025E:
%ARR 2022:
%ARR 2025E:
%ARR 2025E:
76%
58%
1%
2%
13%
17%
10%
8%
15%
Cities / Local Law Enforcement
Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement
Private Sector
Public Safety and Security Market Landscape
LE Adjacencies
CCTV
($25bn)
3
TBD
Current LE
Solutions
($2.5bn) 2
Pre-
Records
Acquisitions
($1.5bn)1
Management
Systems
($3B
9% growth)4
1
Gunshot 2
Detection
Investigative Search,
Case Mgt, Patrol Mgt
Security
(>$115bn US8)
Access
Controls
($2.5B)7
Video &
Surveillance
($4.3B)7
Digital
Forensics
RTCC
Concealed Weapons
($10B, 12% growth)3
TBD
Detection
($20B)8
Digital
Evidence
LPRs
Mgt
CAD
($2.5B
TBD
($1.8B
15% growth)5
11% growth)6
3
Concealed Weapons
Detection
1
- Includes domestic opportunities in security, police departments, domestic commercial, and international opportunities
5
- Emergent Research + Internal Estimate
2
- As presented in the June 2023 Investor Presentation
6
- Grand View Research
3
- SNS Insider Report
7
- Imperial Capital Security Update 2022
4
- Business Insight Research
8
- Cantor Fitzgerald
SoundThinking, Inc. at a Glance
$2.5bn+
Smart Policing
TAM
107%
Net Revenue
Retention Rate3
~280
Paying Customers
$92.7mm
2023 Revenue1
99%
Gross Retention
Rate4
~1,100mi2
Coverage Area6
~23%
2021A-2025E
Revenue CAGR2
$0.52
Of S&M Spend to
Generate $1 of ACV5
1.3bn
Data Records
(CrimeTracer)
15%
2023 Adj. EBITDA
Margin1
64
NPS Score
34
Patents
Note: Except as otherwise noted, data is as of September 30, 2022
1 Actual 2 Includes the acquisition impact from Forensic Logic; 3 As of December 31, 2023; Based on revenue; Calculated as dividing the (a) total revenues for such year from
those customers who were customers during the corresponding prior year by (b) the total revenues from all customers in the corresponding prior year; 4 Excludes downsell; 5
Reflects S&M expense per $1 of new Annualized Contract Value as of December 31, 2023. Calculated as total S&M expense during the year / the first 12 months of contract value for contracts entered into during the same year; 6 Includes all product lines
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Strong Competitive Advantages
SS
RE
AB
D
L
E
M
D
A
L
A
A
R
T
K
O
E
O
T
T
M
TE
O
R
S
R
P
C
T
O
E
R
N
ELA
TIO
E
D R
E
N
T
S
S
H
I
U
NC
P
S
R
E
E
C
T
I
R
P
E
U
X
R
E
E
V
STRONG
IP
SoundThinking uniquely positioned to capitalize on attractive TAM
HIGHLIGHTS
NET PROMOTER SCORE
64 World Class Level1
TRUSTED RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE MOST DEMANDING LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES
160+ Law Enforcement Agencies
EXPERIENCE CURVE
Years experience in
20+deployingsensors and managing
1st Early mover status in other categories
STRONG IP
34 Patents1
1 As of December 31, 2023
Uniquely positioned to capture several organic and inorganic growth vectors
7
Best-in-class
6
customer retention
5
Strategic M&A
4
International
3
Product
expansion
2
Square miles
innovation
1
Cross-sell
expansion
New customer
products
acquisition
TIMELINE
Corporate Timeline
Acquires
Further Expands
HunchLab
Transitions to
into Chicago
AI-base Predictive
Policing Solution
Cloud-Based
NYPD Adopts
Initial Public
(Now
SoundThinking
SaaS Model
ShotSpotter
Offering
ResourceRouter)
Founded
Transitions to Recurring
at $11.00 per
share
Revenue Model and
Creation of Incident
Review Center
Acquires
SafePointe
Acquires
Intelligent Weapons
Forensic Logic
Detection Solution
Expands
Crime Analytics
Beyond Law
Platform
Acquires Leeds
(now CrimeTracer)
Enforcement
Investigative Case
Management Solution
(Now CaseBuilder)
Land, Expand,
Cross-Sell, & Retain
International
Expansion
New Products
ST Labs
Tuck-In
M&A
1996
2010
2015
2017
2018
2020
2021
2022
2023
Future
Leader in Outdoor Gunshot Detection
Multi-Product Adoption
Becoming the Precision Policing Platform
Revenue ($mm)
$12
$24
$35
$46
$58
$81
$93
