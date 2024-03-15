Investor Presentation

March 2024

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited

to statements regarding the company's business plans, international expansion, expectations regarding future sales and expenses, ability to capitalize on market opportunities, the ability

to achieve near- and long-term growth and profitability estimates, anticipated timing and volume of customer contract renewals, and revenue growth and GAAP profitability. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all; the company's ability to maintain and increase sales, including sales of the company's newer product lines; the availability of funding for the company's customers to purchase the company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the potential effects of negative publicity; the company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; and the company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand; and the company's ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with macroeconomic factors, as well as other risk factors included in the company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K or quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and

assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result

of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Introducing the SafetySmart Platform

The SafetySmart Platform brings together specialized software solutions and objective data to help law enforcement, civic leadership, and private entities better protect their communities by ensuring the right

resources are provided when and where they're needed most.

Tackling the challenges facing

Law Enforcement Today

Across the country, law enforcement agencies are being pushed to their limit in the face of high crime levels and staffing shortages. Agencies need to be evidence- based and proactive, all while putting the

community's needs front and center.

The Public Safety Gap

1

Increasing Need for Law

Enforcement with Rising Crime Rate

Gun-related Violence Spiked in

Recent Years1,2

2

Rise of customer

Police Departments Nationwide

experienceFacing Staff Shortages3

management

18%

3

Government Focuses

on "Refunding the Police"

Continuous Increase in Government

Spending on Police Protection4

20,951 deaths

13,570 deaths

20152021

Increase in Resignation

45%

Increase in Retirement

$123bn

$105bn

2015

2019

16 of 23

Major US Cities

Increased FY22

Police Budgets

$30bn

Federal Resource

Dedicated to Law

Enforcement5

"Murders in the U.S. rose nearly 30% in 2020 from the prior year and remained at elevated levels in 2021. About 8 in 10 murders were

committed with guns in 2020."

86%

Police Departments Reported

Staffing Shortage

"As violent crime surges ahead…[officials]

are toughening their talk on crime, and refunding the police."

Structural Tailwinds Creating a Need for Technology in Order to Do More with Less

Source: Public news, The White House briefing, Urban Institute, US Census Bureau

1 Reflects data from 67 out of 70 police agencies of select major cities in 2019, and 70 out of 70 for 2020 and 2021; 2 Includes homicides, murders, unintentional shooting, and

The SafetySmart Platform

ShotSpotter

ResourceRouter

Casebuilder

CrimeTracer

Proven Gunshot Detection

Community-First Patrol Mgmt.

Case Investigative Tools

Law Enforcement Platform

Weapons Detection Platform

Increases police response

Proactive patrol management

Collaboration tools

Industry's leading search

Low-friction screening sensors

speed to gun crime scenes

Controls / limits over-policing

Links analysis connect people,

engine for law enforcement

AI-based learning software

Improves evidence recovery

Mitigates implicit bias

place and property

1.3bn+ law enforcement

detects guns, explosives and

Saves lives

Identifies cases needing

records

tactical knives

attention

Accelerates investigations

Cost advantage in market

%ARR 2022:

%ARR 2025E:

%ARR 2022:

%ARR 2025E:

%ARR 2022:

%ARR 2025E:

%ARR 2022:

%ARR 2025E:

%ARR 2025E:

76%

58%

1%

2%

13%

17%

10%

8%

15%

Cities / Local Law Enforcement

Federal, State, and Local Law Enforcement

Private Sector

Public Safety and Security Market Landscape

LE Adjacencies

CCTV

($25bn)

3

TBD

Current LE

Solutions

($2.5bn) 2

Pre-

Records

Acquisitions

($1.5bn)1

Management

Systems

($3B

9% growth)4

1

Gunshot 2

Detection

Investigative Search,

Case Mgt, Patrol Mgt

Security

(>$115bn US8)

Access

Controls

($2.5B)7

Video &

Surveillance

($4.3B)7

Digital

Forensics

RTCC

Concealed Weapons

($10B, 12% growth)3

TBD

Detection

($20B)8

Digital

Evidence

LPRs

Mgt

CAD

($2.5B

TBD

($1.8B

15% growth)5

11% growth)6

3

Concealed Weapons

Detection

1

- Includes domestic opportunities in security, police departments, domestic commercial, and international opportunities

5

- Emergent Research + Internal Estimate

2

- As presented in the June 2023 Investor Presentation

6

- Grand View Research

3

- SNS Insider Report

7

- Imperial Capital Security Update 2022

4

- Business Insight Research

8

- Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundThinking, Inc. at a Glance

$2.5bn+

Smart Policing

TAM

107%

Net Revenue

Retention Rate3

~280

Paying Customers

$92.7mm

2023 Revenue1

99%

Gross Retention

Rate4

~1,100mi2

Coverage Area6

~23%

2021A-2025E

Revenue CAGR2

$0.52

Of S&M Spend to

Generate $1 of ACV5

1.3bn

Data Records

(CrimeTracer)

15%

2023 Adj. EBITDA

Margin1

64

NPS Score

34

Patents

Note: Except as otherwise noted, data is as of September 30, 2022

1 Actual 2 Includes the acquisition impact from Forensic Logic; 3 As of December 31, 2023; Based on revenue; Calculated as dividing the (a) total revenues for such year from

those customers who were customers during the corresponding prior year by (b) the total revenues from all customers in the corresponding prior year; 4 Excludes downsell; 5

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Strong Competitive Advantages

SS

RE

AB

D

L

E

M

D

A

L

A

A

R

T

K

O

E

O

T

T

M

TE

O

R

S

R

P

C

T

O

E

R

N

ELA

TIO

E

D R

E

N

T

S

S

H

I

U

NC

P

S

R

E

E

C

T

I

R

P

E

U

X

R

E

E

V

STRONG

IP

SoundThinking uniquely positioned to capitalize on attractive TAM

HIGHLIGHTS

NET PROMOTER SCORE

64 World Class Level1

TRUSTED RELATIONSHIPS WITH THE MOST DEMANDING LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES

160+ Law Enforcement Agencies

EXPERIENCE CURVE

Years experience in

20+deployingsensors and managing

1st Early mover status in other categories

STRONG IP

34 Patents1

1 As of December 31, 2023

Uniquely positioned to capture several organic and inorganic growth vectors

7

Best-in-class

6

customer retention

5

Strategic M&A

4

International

3

Product

expansion

2

Square miles

innovation

1

Cross-sell

expansion

New customer

products

acquisition

TIMELINE

Corporate Timeline

Acquires

Further Expands

HunchLab

Transitions to

into Chicago

AI-base Predictive

Policing Solution

Cloud-Based

NYPD Adopts

Initial Public

(Now

SoundThinking

SaaS Model

ShotSpotter

Offering

ResourceRouter)

Founded

Transitions to Recurring

at $11.00 per

share

Revenue Model and

Creation of Incident

Review Center

Acquires

SafePointe

Acquires

Intelligent Weapons

Forensic Logic

Detection Solution

Expands

Crime Analytics

Beyond Law

Platform

Acquires Leeds

(now CrimeTracer)

Enforcement

Investigative Case

Management Solution

(Now CaseBuilder)

Land, Expand,

Cross-Sell, & Retain

International

Expansion

New Products

ST Labs

Tuck-In

M&A

1996

2010

2015

2017

2018

2020

2021

2022

2023

Future

Leader in Outdoor Gunshot Detection

Multi-Product Adoption

Becoming the Precision Policing Platform

Revenue ($mm)

$12

$24

$35

$46

$58

$81

$93

