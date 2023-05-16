SoundThinking : Investor Presentation - May

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's business plans, international expansion, expectations regarding future sales and expenses, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities, the ability to achieve near and long-term growth and profitability estimates, anticipated timing and volume of customer contract renewals, and revenue and GAAP profitability. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all, the
Investment Highlights
Leading integrated SaaS platform for precision policing and data solutions
Loyal customer base with minimum churn and down-sell
Massive and underpenetrated opportunity with multiple growth levers
Consistent growth with strong and improving margins
Seasoned operators with a track record of exceptional performance
By the Numbers
$2.5bn+
$81mm
Core TAM
2022 Revenue1
124%
99%
Net Revenue
Gross Retention
Retention Rate3
Rate4
>250
~1,000mi2
Paying Customers
Coverage Area6
~23%
2021A-2025E
Revenue CAGR2
$0.40
Of S&M Spend to
Generate $1 of ACV5
1.3bn
Data Records
(CrimeTracer)
20%
2022 Adj. EBITDA
Margin1
56
NPS Score
35
Patents
Note: Except as otherwise noted, data is as of September 30, 2022
1 Actual 2 Includes the acquisition impact from Forensic Logic; 3 As of December 31, 2022; Based on revenue; Calculated as dividing the (a) total revenues for such year from
those customers who were customers during the corresponding prior year by (b) the total revenues from all customers in the corresponding prior year; 4 Excludes downsell; 5
Reflects S&M expense per $1 of new Annualized Contract Value as of December 31, 2022. Calculated as total S&M expense during the year / the first 12 months of contract value for contracts entered into during the same year; 6 Includes all product lines