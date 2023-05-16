Advanced search
    SSTI   US82536T1079

SOUNDTHINKING, INC.

(SSTI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31:48 2023-05-16 pm EDT
22.42 USD   -0.75%
01:03pSoundthinking : Investor Presentation - May
PU
05/09SoundThinking, Inc. Revises Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 2023
CI
05/09Transcript : SoundThinking, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 09, 2023
CI
SoundThinking : Investor Presentation - May

05/16/2023 | 01:03pm EDT
Investor Presentation

May 2023

DISCLAIMER

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding the company's business plans, international expansion, expectations regarding future sales and expenses, our ability to capitalize on market opportunities, the ability to achieve near and long-term growth and profitability estimates, anticipated timing and volume of customer contract renewals, and revenue and GAAP profitability. Words such as "expect," "anticipate," "should," "believe," "target," "project," "goals," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "may," "will," "could," "intend," variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the company's control. The company's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the company's ability to successfully negotiate and execute contracts with new and existing customers in a timely manner, if at all, the

company's ability to address the business and other impacts and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, maintain and increase sales; the availability of funding for the

company's customers to purchase the company's solutions; the complexity, expense and time associated with contracting with government entities; the company's ability to maintain and expand coverage of existing public safety customer accounts and further penetrate the public safety market; the company's ability to sell its solutions into international and other new markets; the lengthy sales cycle for the company's solutions; changes in federal funding available to support local law enforcement; the company's ability to deploy and deliver its solutions; and the company's ability to maintain and enhance its brand, as well as other risk factors included in the company's most recent annual report on quarterly report on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this presentation and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

2

Investment Highlights

Leading integrated SaaS platform for precision policing and data solutions

Proprietary, widely adopted gunshot detection technology

Loyal customer base with minimum churn and down-sell

Massive and underpenetrated opportunity with multiple growth levers

Consistent growth with strong and improving margins

Seasoned operators with a track record of exceptional performance

3

By the Numbers

$2.5bn+

$81mm

Core TAM

2022 Revenue1

124%

99%

Net Revenue

Gross Retention

Retention Rate3

Rate4

>250

~1,000mi2

Paying Customers

Coverage Area6

~23%

2021A-2025E

Revenue CAGR2

$0.40

Of S&M Spend to

Generate $1 of ACV5

1.3bn

Data Records

(CrimeTracer)

20%

2022 Adj. EBITDA

Margin1

56

NPS Score

35

Patents

Note: Except as otherwise noted, data is as of September 30, 2022

1 Actual 2 Includes the acquisition impact from Forensic Logic; 3 As of December 31, 2022; Based on revenue; Calculated as dividing the (a) total revenues for such year from

those customers who were customers during the corresponding prior year by (b) the total revenues from all customers in the corresponding prior year; 4 Excludes downsell; 5

4

Reflects S&M expense per $1 of new Annualized Contract Value as of December 31, 2022. Calculated as total S&M expense during the year / the first 12 months of contract value for contracts entered into during the same year; 6 Includes all product lines

TIMELINE

Corporate Timeline

Acquires

Forensic Logic

Expands

Crime Analytics

Platform

Beyond Law

Acquires

Acquires Leeds

(now CrimeTracer)

Enforcement

Further Expands

HunchLab

Investigative Case

into Chicago

Transitions to

Management Solution

AI-base Predictive

Cloud-Based

Initial Public

(Now CaseBuilder)

NYPD Adopts

Policing Solution

SoundThinking

SaaS Model

Offering

(Now

ShotSpotter

Founded

at $11.00 per

ResourceRouter)

Transitions to Recurring

share

Revenue Model and

Creation of Incident

Review Center

Land &

Expand

International

Expansion

New

Products

Tuck-in M&A

1996

2010

2015

2017

2018

2020

2021

2022

Future

Leader in Outdoor Gunshot Detection

Multi-Product Adoption

Becoming the Precision Policing Platform

Revenue ($mm)

$12

$24

$35

$46

$58

$80

5

Disclaimer

SoundThinking Inc. published this content on 16 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2023 17:02:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
