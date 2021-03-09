Source Capital : Investor Call Details - March 18, 2021

Source Capital, Inc. Investor Call Details

March 18, 2021

Event Details:

Date: March 18, 2021 Time: 1pm PST / 4pm EST

Q&A

There will be no live Q&A during this event. To submit a question ahead of time, please email crm@fpa.com.Questions must be submitted before March 12 at 5pm PST.

About Source Capital, Inc.

Source Capital, Inc. is a closed-end investment company managed by First Pacific Advisors, LP. Its shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOR." The investment objective of the Fund is to seek maximum total return for shareholders from both capital appreciation and investment income to the extent consistent with protection of invested capital. The Fund may invest in longer duration assets like dividend paying equities and illiquid assets like private loans in pursuit of its investment objective and is thus intended only for those investors with a long-term investment horizon (greater than or equal to ~5 years).

You can obtain additional information by visiting the website atwww.fpa.com,by email atcrm@fpa.com, toll free by calling 1-800-982-4372, or by contacting the Fund in writing.

You should consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest.

Investments, including investments in closed-end funds, carry risks and investors may lose principal value. Capital markets are volatile and can decline significantly in response to adverse issuer, political, regulatory, market, or economic developments. It is important to remember that there are risks inherent in any investment and there is no assurance that any investment or asset class will provide positive performance over time. Value style investing presents the risk that the holdings or securities may never reach our estimate of intrinsic value because the market fails to recognize what the portfolio management team considers the true business value or because the portfolio management team has misjudged those values. In addition, value style investing may fall out of favor and underperform growth or other style investing during given periods. Non-U.S. investing presents additional risks, such as the potential for adverse political, currency, economic, social or regulatory developments in a country, including lack of liquidity, excessive taxation, and differing legal and accounting standards. Non-U.S. securities, including American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and other depository receipts, are also subject to interest rate and currency exchange rate risks.

Fixed income instruments are subject to interest rate, inflation and credit risks. Such investments may be secured, partially secured or unsecured and may be unrated, and whether or not rated, may have speculative characteristics. The market price of the Fund's fixed income investments will change in response to changes in interest rates and other factors. Generally, when interest rates rise, the values of fixed income instruments fall, and vice versa. Certain fixed income instruments are subject to prepayment risk and/or default risk.

Private placement securities are securities that are not registered under the federal securities laws, and are generally eligible for sale only to certain eligible investors. Private placements may be illiquid, and thus more difficult to sell, because there may be relatively few potential purchasers for such investments, and the sale of such investments may also be restricted under securities laws.

The Fund may use leverage. While the use of leverage may help increase the distribution and return potential of the Fund, it also increases the volatility of the Fund's net asset value (NAV), and potentially increases volatility of its distributions and market price. There are costs associated with the use of leverage, including ongoing dividend and/or interest expenses. There also may be expenses for issuing or administering leverage. Leverage changes the Fund's capital structure through the issuance of preferred shares and/or debt, both of which are senior to the common shares in priority of claims. If short-term interest rates rise, the cost of leverage will increase and likely will reduce returns earned by the Fund's common stockholders.

This material has been distributed for informational purposes only and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation of any particular security, strategy or investment product.