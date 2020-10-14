Log in
  Report
Source Energy Services : Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

10/14/2020 | 05:59pm EDT

Calgary, Alberta (October 14, 2020) TSX: SHLE

Source Energy Services Ltd. ('Source') is pleased to announce that its third quarter financial results for the period ending September 30, 2020, will be released following the Toronto Stock Exchange market close on October 29, 2020.

ABOUT SOURCE ENERGY SERVICES
Source is a logistics company that focuses on the supply and distribution of high quality Northern White frac sand. Source provides its customers with a full end-to-end solution supported by its Wisconsin mines and processing facilities, its Western Canadian terminal network and its 'last mile' logistics capabilities. In addition to its industry leading frac sand transload terminal network and in-basin frac sand storage capabilities, Source also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials that are not produced by Source. Source has also developed Sahara, a proprietary wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

Source's full-service approach allows customers to rely on its logistics capabilities to increase reliability of supply and to ensure the timely delivery of their requirements for frac sand and other bulk completion materials at the wellsite.

Media Inquiries: Investor Relations Inquiries:
Meghan Somers Brad Thomson
Communications Advisor Chief Executive Officer
(403) 262-1312 (ext. 295) (403) 262-1312 (ext. 225)
communications@sourceenergyservices.com investorrelations@sourceenergyservices.com

Disclaimer

Source Energy Services Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 21:59:02 UTC

