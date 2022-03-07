South Atlantic Gold : Reports Highest Grade Assay Result; Over 200 Results Indicate Mineralization Along Trend

Kelowna, British Columbia, March XX, 2022 - SOUTH ATLANTIC GOLD INC. (TSX-V: SAO)("South Atlantic" or the "Company") announces that the Phase II Exploration program is proceeding well and early results demonstrated a high-grade sample of 96.04 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1 meter ("m") at the Barra Nova target. This assay result (which was re-assayed), among others highlighted below, are confirming mineralization along 60 kilometers ("km") of the regional strike length, and to the south of the initial Pedra Branca resource.

Douglas Meirelles, CEO stated, "We planned Phase II on the basis of two main goals, the key goal being to maintain the tenements in good standing with the Brazilian Mining Agency ("ANM"). I am happy with the progress we have made so far and expect that all due reports to the ANM will be delivered on time. As a result of the required exploration program, we have identified encouraging early trench results that demonstrate bedrock mineralization along the targeted structure, extending the mineralized trend beyond the areas of the current resource. In conjunction with the current trenching program, we are planning and quoting on an airborne geophysics program over the strike extensions of the known mineralization that will further highlight, rank, and prioritize the targets of the Pedra Branca asset."

Exploration Activities

The Phase II exploration program has commenced. The initial trenching program consists of 47 trenches representing a total of 9,880 m. These trenches seek to systematically prove the mineralized extensions of the current trends along the southern areas of the Pedra Branca tenement package. To date, a total of 5,527 trench samples have been collected, including QAQC samples, and results are pending and will be released to the market in due course.

To date, the company reports the following highlighted results, averaging 10 to 20 kilometers ("km") south and along the trend of the current resource at Coelhos-Quemadas. Refer to Annex Map here:

At the Barra Nova target, the following trench results were intercepted: 3 m grading 32.63 g/t Au including 1 m grading 96.04 g/t Au 1 m grading 1.58 g/t Au At the Cachoeirinha target, the following trench results were intercepted 8 m grading 0.94 g/t Au including 2 m grading 3.3 g/t Au 2 m grading 0.47 g/t Au 8 m grading 0.59 g/t Au including 2 m grading 1.75 g/t Au At the Muquem Norte target, the following trench results were intercepted including 2 m grading 0.59 g/t Au 2 m grading 0.54 g/t Au Over 200 samples have had positive results above our threshold of 50 ppm ("ppb") or 0.05 g/t Au. This indicates that all the tenements we explored so far are demonstrating the potential of the continuous mineralization in the known trends. Detailed results can be seen on this link.



Re-Assay Result

The original high-grade sample that triggered the re-assay was taken from the PB-TR-047 trench located within the Barra Nova target from 20 to 21 meters along the trench (sample number 7133). Because this sample was so much greater than previous samples, a nugget effect and/or free gold was suspected. The re-analysis divides the sample into two granulometric fractions, one greater than 150 microns and the other smaller than 150 microns. The test is conducted with a large, one kilogram ("kg") sample using a metallic screen to divide the sample into the sizes to be assayed. The purpose of this process is to provide sample heterogeneity to minimize the nugget effect.

Duplicate Screen Mass Gold g % g/t Content % > 150 microns 30.82 3.3% 1982.96 46.8% < 150 microns 891.68 96.7% 78.02 53.2% Global (Calc) 922.5 141.66

This result confirms the high grade of the duplicate and illustrates that approximately 46.8 percent ("%") of the gold content is associated with 3.33% of the mass of the duplicate. Provided future studies are conducted, there is the possibility of using gravimetric recovery in this area of the Pedra Branca project.

Qualified Person's Statement

The scientific and technical information that forms the basis for parts of this news release was reviewed and approved by Marcelo Antonio Batelochi (P.Geo.), MAUSIMM (CP), the Company's Exploration Manager who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About South Atlantic Gold

South Atlantic Gold is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Pedra Branca project, located 280 km southwest of Fortaleza, Ceará State, Brazil. South Atlantic Gold is focused on creating value for its shareholders by engaging in the development and acquisition of high-quality mineral assets located in stable and mining-friendly jurisdictions. South Atlantic Gold is based in Kelowna, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "SAO".

