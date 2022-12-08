Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Jordan
  4. Amman Stock Exchange
  5. South Electronics Co. P.L.C.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SECO   JO3123011012

SOUTH ELECTRONICS CO. P.L.C.

(SECO)
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2021-03-29
0.7894 JOD   -6.25%
0.7894 JOD   -6.25%
South Electronics P L C : Disclosure (SECO) 2022 12 08

12/08/2022 | 05:23am EST
SOUTH ELECTRONICS

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: SOUTH ELECTRONICS

ﺕﺎﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻺﻟ ﺏﻮﻨﺠﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 08-12-2022 01:01:30 PM

PM 01:01:30 2022-12-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Sell fractional shares

ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

A reference to the Securities Commission's letter No.

ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺎﺷﺍ

2/1/02939/22 dated 9/11/2022, the subject of which is

ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻪﻋﻮﺿﻮﻣﻭ 2022/11/9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/02939/1/2:

the fractional sale of shares amounting to (5141) shares.

. ﻢﻬﺳ ( 5141 ) ﻪﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ

We would like to inform you that the company has sold

ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺒﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ

fractional shares of the Southern Electronics Company

2022/12/6 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻢﻬﺳ (5141 ) ﻪﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻼﻟ ﺏﻮﻨﺠﻟﺍ

amounting to (5141) shares on 6/12/2022, and the

(1788.015 ) ﻎﻠﺒﻳ ﺭﻮﺴﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺼﺣ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ

proceeds of the amount from selling fractions amounted

ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻣﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻓ ﺖﻋﺩﻭﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ

to (1788,015) dinars and were deposited in the

. ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ

shareholders' trusts account with the company, provided

that it is distributed to the shareholders, each according to

his contribution .

06-12-2022

06-12-2022

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: ahed NASSER

ahed NASSER :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

South Electronics Company PSC published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 10:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2020 1,42 M - -
Net income 2020 -0,25 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,27x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1,67 M 2,36 M -
EV / Sales 2019 65,0x
EV / Sales 2020 7,27x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 55,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ahmed Mohammed Ali Darwish Al-Khalili General Manager
Jamal Abdullah Youssef Al-Salim Chairman
Marwan Hashim Hussain Abu Dhaim Director
Dia El-Din Ibrahim Ahmad Ameen Director
Basel Mohammed Ali Al-Araj Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH ELECTRONICS CO. P.L.C.0.00%2
BEST BUY CO., INC.-18.03%18 319
JB HI-FI LIMITED-7.84%3 271
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-34.00%2 746
JAY MART-26.09%1 734
BIC CAMERA INC.33.23%1 606