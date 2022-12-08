South Electronics P L C : Disclosure (SECO) 2022 12 08

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SOUTH ELECTRONICS
ﺕﺎﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻺﻟ ﺏﻮﻨﺠﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 08-12-2022 01:01:30 PM
PM 01:01:30 2022-12-08 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Sell fractional shares
ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
A reference to the Securities Commission's letter No.
ﻢﻗﺭ ﻪﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺏﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺎﺷﺍ
2/1/02939/22 dated 9/11/2022, the subject of which is
ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻪﻋﻮﺿﻮﻣﻭ 2022/11/9 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 22/02939/1/2:
the fractional sale of shares amounting to (5141) shares.
. ﻢﻬﺳ ( 5141 ) ﻪﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ
We would like to inform you that the company has sold
ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﻢﻬﺳﺍ ﺭﻮﺴﻛ ﻊﻴﺒﺑ ﺖﻣﺎﻗ ﺪﻗ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﻢﻜﻣﻼﻋﺍ ﺩﻮﻧ
fractional shares of the Southern Electronics Company
2022/12/6 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻢﻬﺳ (5141 ) ﻪﻐﻟﺎﺒﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻼﻟ ﺏﻮﻨﺠﻟﺍ
amounting to (5141) shares on 6/12/2022, and the
(1788.015 ) ﻎﻠﺒﻳ ﺭﻮﺴﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻴﺑ ﻦﻣ ﻎﻠﺒﻤﻟﺍ ﻪﻠﻴﺼﺣ ﺖﻧﺎﻛﻭ
proceeds of the amount from selling fractions amounted
ﻥﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻯﺪﻟ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻣﺍ ﺏﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻓ ﺖﻋﺩﻭﺍﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ
to (1788,015) dinars and were deposited in the
. ﻪﺘﻤﻫﺎﺴﻣ ﺐﺴﺣ ﻞﻛ ﻦﻴﻤﻫﺎﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻩﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺎﻬﻌﻳﺯﻮﺗ ﻢﺘﻳ
shareholders' trusts account with the company, provided
|
that it is distributed to the shareholders, each according to
|
his contribution .
06-12-2022
06-12-2022
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ahed NASSER
ahed NASSER :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
