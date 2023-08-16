SOUTH ELECTRONICS
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: SOUTH ELECTRONICS
ﺕﺎﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻺﻟ ﺏﻮﻨﺠﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 16-08-2023 12:45:34 PM
PM 12:45:34 2023-08-16 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Violation of disclosure instructions, accounting s
ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ
To the respected gentlemen / Securities Commission,
،، ﺪﻌﺑﻭ ﺔﺒﻴﻃ ﺔﻴﺤﺗ ﻦﻴﻣﺮﺘﺤﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ /ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
good greetings and after,, a reference to your letter No.
2023/08/08 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺗ 23/02445/3/2 ﻢﻗﺭ ﻢﻜﺑﺎﺘﻛ ﻰﻟﺍ ﻩﺭﺎﺷﺍ
2/3/02445/23 dated 08/08/2023 and the subject of it is a
ﺔﻴﺒﺳﺎﺤﻤﻟﺍﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﻻﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﺔﻔﻟﺎﺨﻣ ﻪﻋﻮﺿﻮﻣﻭ
violation of the disclosure instructions, accounting
(8-ﺏ/4) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺍﺩﺎﻨﺘﺳﺍ 2004 ﺔﻨﺴﻟ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣﻭ
standards and auditing standards for the year 2004 based
ﻥﺎﺑ ﺭﺪﺼﻣ ﻞﻛ ﻡﺰﻠﺗ ﺓﺭﺪﺼﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺡﺎﺼﻓﺍ ﺕﺎﻤﻴﻠﻌﺗ ﻦﻣ
on the provisions of Article (4/b-8) of the disclosure
ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﺎﻨﻤﻀﺘﻣ ﺎﻳﻮﻨﺳ ﺍﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻠﻟ ﻡﺪﻘﻳ
instructions The exporting companies oblige each
2022 ﻡﺎﻌﻟ ﻱﻮﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺎﺷﻻﺎﺑﻭ ، ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻘﺒﻄﻤﻟﺍ
exporter to submit to the Authority an annual report that
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻥﺍ ﺎﻤﻠﻋ ﻢﻜﻄﻴﺤﻧ ، ﻡ.ﻉ.ﻡ ﺕﺎﻴﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻼﻟ ﺏﻮﻨﺠﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ
includes the international quality standards applied in the
. ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺪﻟﺍ ﺓﺩﻮﺠﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻳﺎﻌﻣ ﺎﻬﻴﻠﻋ ﻖﺒﻄﻨﺗ ﻻ
company, and with reference to the annual report for the
year 2022 of the Southern Electronics Company PJSC, we
inform you that the company does not meet the
international quality standards.
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: ahed NASSER
ahed NASSER :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Page 1 of 1
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
South Electronics Company PSC published this content on 16 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2023 10:42:08 UTC.