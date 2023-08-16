South Electronics Company PSC is a Jordan-based company engaged in trading and maintenance of electrical household appliances. The Company, through over 10 points of sale networks and showrooms located across the Kingdom of Jordan, undertakes the wholesale and retail trading activities of electronics and electrical appliances, as well as providing repair and related parts services to its clients. In addition, the Company also focuses on the provision of financial and technical consultancy services, and preparing the economic feasibility studies for commercial projects. The Company has investment in its subsidiary, Heir Middle East Electrical Appliances Company.