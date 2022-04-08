South Harz Potash : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement 04/08/2022 | 12:29am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields This appendix is available as an online form Only use this form if the online version is not available +Rule 2.8, 3.10.3A to 3.10.3D Appendix 2A Application for quotation of +securities For personal use only Question no Question Answer 1.1 *Name of entity We (the entity here named) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.1 SOUTH HARZ POTASH 1.2 *Registration type and number Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number). ACN 153 414 852 1.3 *ASX issuer code SHP 1.4 *This announcement is Tick whichever is applicable. ☒ A new announcement ☐ An update/amendment to a previous announcement ☐ A cancellation of a previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is an update/amendment to previous announcement. 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this update Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is an update/amendment to previous announcement. 1.4c *Reason for cancellation Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of a previous announcement" Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. If you are an entity incorporated outside Australia and you are seeking quotation of a new class of +securities other than CDIs, you will need to obtain and provide an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) for that class. Further information on the requirement for the notification of an ISIN is available from the Create Online Forms page. ASX is unable to create the new ISIN for non-Australian issuers. *Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity. Part 1 - Entity and announcement details 1 Appendix 2A of the Listing Rules includes a warranty that an offer of the securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. If you are in any doubt as to the application of, or the entity's capacity to give, this warranty, please see ASIC Regulatory Guide 173 Disclosure for on-sale of securities and other financial products and consult your legal adviser. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 Page 1 This appendix is available as an online form For personal use only Question No. Question Answer 2.1 *The +securities to be quoted are: Select whichever item is applicable. If you wish to apply for quotation of different types of issues of securities, please complete a separate Appendix 2A for each type of issue. ☒ +Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

☐ +Securities issued under a +dividend or distribution plan

☒ +Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

☐ Unquoted partly paid +securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid +securities Note: there is no need to apply for quotation of the fully paid securities if the partly paid securities were already quoted

☐ +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

☐ +Securities previously issued under an +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease

☐ +Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

☐ Other [please specify]

If you have selected 'other' please explain the circumstances of the issue here: 2.1a *Have the +securities to be quoted been issued yet? Yes 2.1a.1 *What was their date of issue? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1a is "Yes". 8 April 2022 2.1a.2 *What is their proposed date of issue? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1a is "No". 2.2a.1 *Date of Appendix 3B notifying the market of the proposed issue of +securities for which quotation is now being sought Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" 27 November 2020 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "A cancellation of a previous announcement" 1.5 *Date of this announcement 8 April 2022 Part 2 - Type of issue + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 This appendix is available as an online form For personal use only 2.2a.2 *Are there any further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B". Yes 2.2a.2.1 *Please provide details of the further issues of +securities yet to take place to complete the transaction(s) referred to in the Appendix 3B Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued as part of a transaction or transactions previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B" and your response to Q2.2a.2 is "Yes". Please provide details of the proposed dates and number of securities for the further issues. This may be the case, for example, if the Appendix 3B related to an accelerated pro rata offer with an institutional component being quoted on one date and a retail component being quoted on a later date. There are 80,533,933 unlisted options which have not been exercised yet. (SHPAF). 2.2b.1 Date of Appendix 3A.1 lodged with ASX in relation to the underlying +dividend or distribution Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under a dividend or distribution plan". 2.2c.1 Please state the number and type of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted (including their ASX security code) Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". SHPAF - 1,678,889 2.2c.2 And the date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the first date and last date of the period in which the options were exercised or convertible securities were converted. 8 April 2022 2.2c.3 Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". No Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether you need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying ASX of the cessation of some or all of the remaining options or other convertible securities under Listing Rule 3.10.E. This may the case, for example, if options have lapsed because they have passed their expiry date without being exercised, or convertible debt securities have been repaid or redeemed without being converted. 2.2c.4 The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". ☒ An issue of new +securities ☐ A transfer of existing +securities ☐ A reclassification of the +convertible securities as securities in the same class as the +underlying securities + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 This appendix is available as an online form For personal use only 2.2c.5 The underlying securities being received by the holder are: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". ☒ Already quoted by ASX ☐ Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX ☐ Are not, and are not intended to be, quoted by ASX 2.2c.6 Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted". No 2.2c.7 *Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted" and your response to Q2.2c.6 is "Yes". No 2.2c.7.a *Provide details of the KMP or +associates who are exercising options or converting convertible securities. Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other convertible securities being converted", your response to Q2.2c.6 is "Yes" and your response to Q2.2c.7 is "Yes". Repeat the detail in the table below for each KMP involved. If the options or other convertible securities are held by the KMP, repeat the name of the KMP or insert "Same" in "Name of registered holder". If the options or other convertible securities are held by an associate of a KMP, insert the name of the associate in "Name of registered holder". Name of KMP Name of registered holder [200 characters] [200 characters] Number of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted [16 characters] 2.2d.1 Please state the number and type of unquoted partly paid +securities (including their ASX security code) that have been fully paid up and that are now to become quoted on ASX Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Partly paid securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid securities". 2.2d.2 And the date the +securities were fully paid up Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Partly paid securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid securities". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the securities was fully paid up. + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 This appendix is available as an online form For personal use only 2.2d.3 Is this all of the partly paid +securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those partly paid securities now been fully paid up)? Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Unquoted partly paid securities that have been fully paid up and are now to become quoted fully paid securities". Yes or No Note: If you have answered "No", consider whether you need to lodge an Appendix 3H with ASX notifying ASX of the cessation of some or all of the remaining partly paid securities under Listing Rule 3.10.E. This may the case, for example, if partly paid securities that have not had the call paid by the due date will be cancelled. If you are an NL company, consider also whether you have notification obligations in relation to any forfeiture of the partly paid securities not paid up under Listing Rule 3.12. 2.2e.1 Please state the number and type of +restricted securities (including their ASX security code) where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire". 2.2e.2 And the date the escrow restrictions have ceased or will cease Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the escrow restrictions has ceased or will cease. 2.2f.1 Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) previously issued under the +employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease". 2.2f.2 And the date the restrictions on transfer have ceased or will cease: Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities previously issued under an employee incentive scheme where the restrictions on transfer have ceased or are about to cease". Note: If this occurred over a range of dates, enter the date the last of the restrictions on transfer has ceased or will cease. 2.2g.1 Please state the number and type of +securities (including their ASX security code) issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer Answer this question if your response to Q2.1 is "Securities issued under an employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer". + See chapter 19 for defined terms 5 June 2021 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer South Harz Potash Ltd. published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 04:28:04 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about SOUTH HARZ POTASH LIMITED 12:29a SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement PU 04/01 SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 6 PU 03/31 SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHP PU 03/31 SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Application for quotation of securities - SHP PU 03/29 SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Proposed issue of securities - SHP PU 03/28 SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement PU 03/17 SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement PU 03/17 South Harz Potash Starts Drilling Second Hole at Namesake Potash Project in Germany MT 03/16 South Harz Potash Limited Announces Drilling Commencement At Drill Site OHM-01 CI 03/16 South Harz Potash Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,.. CI