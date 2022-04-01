South Harz Potash : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 6

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 1. 30 March2022

2. 31 March 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 444,444 Fully paid ordinary shares 222,222 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023 3,500,000 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 1 December 2024 3,500,000 Unquoted $0.12 options expiring 1 December 2024 1,250,000 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring 27 May 2026 Class 1. Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

2. Fully paid ordinary shares

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

South Harz Potash Limited 64 153 414 852

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Ian Farmer Date of last notice 27 May 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed Interest acquired

Number acquired 523,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027 166,667 - Fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed Nil Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation Direct $0.12 per share $Nil per option No. of securities held after change Direct 611,111 Fully paid ordinary shares 222,222 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023 3,500,000 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 1 December 2024 3,500,000 Unquoted $0.12 options expiring 1 December 2024 1,250,000 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring 27 May 2026 523,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Acquired pursuant to shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 24 March 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required? No If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? N/A If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Direct or indirect interest Indirect Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Gilchrist Mining Limited, of which Christopher Gilchrist is a director and shareholder Date of change 1. 30 March 2022

2. 31 March 2022 No. of securities held prior to change Direct 387,290 Fully paid ordinary shares 123,750 Series I Performance Rights 371,250 Series J Performance Rights 247,500 Series K Performance Rights Indirect 3,416,966 Fully paid ordinary shares 111,111 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023 587,500 Free attaching listed options exercisable at $0.20 expiring 31 July 2023 1,477,741 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring 27 May 2026

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

South Harz Potash Limited 64 153 414 852

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Christopher Gilchrist Date of last notice 24 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest Name of registered holder (if issued securities) Date of change

Class 1. Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

2. Fully paid ordinary shares Number acquired 934,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027 175,000 - Fully paid ordinary shares Number disposed - Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation $0.12 per Share $Nil Options No. of securities held after change Direct 387,290 Fully paid ordinary shares 123,750 Series I Performance Rights 371,250 Series J Performance Rights 247,500 Series K Performance Rights Indirect 3,591,966 Fully paid ordinary shares 111,111 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023 587,500 Free attaching listed options exercisable at $0.20 expiring 31 July 2023 1,477,741 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring 27 May 2026 934,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back Acquired pursuant to shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 24 March 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011