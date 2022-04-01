Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. South Harz Potash Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHP   AU0000151680

SOUTH HARZ POTASH LIMITED

(SHP)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/01 01:10:53 am EDT
0.245 AUD   +6.52%
04:33aSOUTH HARZ POTASH : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 6
PU
03/31SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHP
PU
03/31SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Application for quotation of securities - SHP
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Harz Potash : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 6

04/01/2022 | 04:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

  • 1. 30 March2022

  • 2. 31 March 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

444,444 Fully paid ordinary shares

222,222 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023

3,500,000 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring

1 December 2024

3,500,000 Unquoted $0.12 options expiring

1 December 2024

1,250,000 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring

27 May 2026

Class

  • 1. Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

  • 2. Fully paid ordinary shares

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

South Harz Potash Limited 64 153 414 852

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Ian Farmer

Date of last notice

27 May 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Number acquired

523,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

166,667 - Fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

Nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Direct $0.12 per share $Nil per option

No. of securities held after change

Direct

611,111 Fully paid ordinary shares

222,222 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023

3,500,000 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring

1 December 2024

3,500,000 Unquoted $0.12 options expiring

1 December 2024

1,250,000 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring

27 May 2026

523,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquired pursuant to shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 24 March 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Gilchrist Mining Limited, of which Christopher Gilchrist is a director and shareholder

Date of change

  • 1. 30 March 2022

  • 2. 31 March 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

Direct

387,290 Fully paid ordinary shares

123,750 Series I Performance Rights

371,250 Series J Performance Rights

247,500 Series K Performance Rights

Indirect

3,416,966 Fully paid ordinary shares

111,111 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023

587,500 Free attaching listed options exercisable at $0.20 expiring 31 July 2023

1,477,741 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring

27 May 2026

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

South Harz Potash Limited 64 153 414 852

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Christopher Gilchrist

Date of last notice

24 December 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

Class

  • 1. Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

  • 2. Fully paid ordinary shares

Number acquired

934,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

175,000 - Fully paid ordinary shares

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

$0.12 per Share $Nil Options

No. of securities held after change

Direct

387,290 Fully paid ordinary shares

123,750 Series I Performance Rights

371,250 Series J Performance Rights

247,500 Series K Performance Rights

Indirect

3,591,966 Fully paid ordinary shares 111,111 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023

587,500 Free attaching listed options exercisable at $0.20 expiring 31 July 2023 1,477,741 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring 27 May 2026 934,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Acquired pursuant to shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 24 March 2022

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South Harz Potash Ltd. published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTH HARZ POTASH LIMITED
04:33aSOUTH HARZ POTASH : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 6
PU
03/31SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Notification regarding unquoted securities - SHP
PU
03/31SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Application for quotation of securities - SHP
PU
03/29SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Proposed issue of securities - SHP
PU
03/28SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement
PU
03/17SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement
PU
03/17South Harz Potash Starts Drilling Second Hole at Namesake Potash Project in Germany
MT
03/16South Harz Potash Limited Announces Drilling Commencement At Drill Site OHM-01
CI
03/16South Harz Potash Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31,..
CI
03/13SOUTH HARZ POTASH : Appendix 2A & Cleansing Statement
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 89,3 M 89,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart SOUTH HARZ POTASH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South Harz Potash Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH HARZ POTASH LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,23 AUD
Average target price 0,27 AUD
Spread / Average Target 17,4%
Managers and Directors
Ian Christopher Robertso Gilchrist Managing Director & Executive Director
Andrew John Stuart Robertson Chief Financial Officer
Ian P. Farmer Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Wilkinson Chief Operating Officer
Hansjörg Plaggemars Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH HARZ POTASH LIMITED58.62%89
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.69.62%24 451
ICL GROUP LTD27.39%15 381
PJSC PHOSAGRO37.22%12 655
UPL LIMITED3.03%7 749
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.29.20%7 341