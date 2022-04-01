South Harz Potash : Change of Director's Interest Notice * 6

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Date of change
-
1. 30 March2022
-
2. 31 March 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
444,444 Fully paid ordinary shares
222,222 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023
3,500,000 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring
1 December 2024
3,500,000 Unquoted $0.12 options expiring
1 December 2024
1,250,000 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring
27 May 2026
Class
Name of entity
ABN
South Harz Potash Limited 64 153 414 852
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Ian Farmer
Date of last notice
27 May 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Interest acquired
Number acquired
523,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027
166,667 - Fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
Nil
Value/Consideration
Direct $0.12 per share $Nil per option
|
|
Direct
611,111 Fully paid ordinary shares
222,222 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023
3,500,000 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring
1 December 2024
3,500,000 Unquoted $0.12 options expiring
1 December 2024
1,250,000 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring
27 May 2026
523,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027
Nature of change
Acquired pursuant to shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 24 March 2022
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
No
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
N/A
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
N/A
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Gilchrist Mining Limited, of which Christopher Gilchrist is a director and shareholder
|
|
-
1. 30 March 2022
-
2. 31 March 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
Direct
387,290 Fully paid ordinary shares
123,750 Series I Performance Rights
371,250 Series J Performance Rights
247,500 Series K Performance Rights
Indirect
3,416,966 Fully paid ordinary shares
111,111 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023
587,500 Free attaching listed options exercisable at $0.20 expiring 31 July 2023
1,477,741 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring
27 May 2026
Name of entity
ABN
South Harz Potash Limited 64 153 414 852
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Christopher Gilchrist
Date of last notice
24 December 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
Class
Number acquired
934,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027
175,000 - Fully paid ordinary shares
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$0.12 per Share $Nil Options
|
|
Direct
387,290 Fully paid ordinary shares
123,750 Series I Performance Rights
371,250 Series J Performance Rights
247,500 Series K Performance Rights
Indirect
3,591,966 Fully paid ordinary shares 111,111 Unquoted $0.08 options expiring 25 January 2023
587,500 Free attaching listed options exercisable at $0.20 expiring 31 July 2023 1,477,741 Unquoted $0.203 options expiring 27 May 2026 934,000 - Unquoted $0.1606 options expiring 30 March 2027
Nature of change
Acquired pursuant to shareholder approval at a General Meeting held on 24 March 2022
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.