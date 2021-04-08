Log in
Elizabethtown Gas Receives Approval of Its Largest Ever Energy-Efficiency Program and a Conservation Incentive Program

04/08/2021 | 08:39am EDT
UNION, NJ, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco

(609) 561-9000 ext. 4262

ddirocco@sjindustries.com

                                                                                                          Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE                             

Elizabethtown Gas Receives Approval of Its Largest Ever Energy-Efficiency Program and a Conservation Incentive Program

 Aligning Clean Energy Investments with State Environmental Goals, Helping Customers Save Money and Generating Jobs In New Jersey

UNION, NJ, April 8, 2021 -  Elizabethtown Gas (ETG), a subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI) announced today that it received New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) approval to significantly expand its energy-efficiency program, providing increased energy and cost-saving opportunities for all customers. The expanded program authorizes ETG to spend $83M over the next three years to deliver meaningful and innovative energy-efficiency solutions to help customers lower energy costs and reduce their carbon footprint. ETG also received approval of a Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) that eliminates the link between usage and margin, putting ETG in a stronger position to help customers manage their energy bills.

The program, which consists of approximately $76 million of energy efficiency related investments,  demonstrates the company’s commitment to the clean energy and environmental priorities of our State and region, advancing New Jersey’s energy policy goals in a manner that will benefit customers and the environment, and will help to grow the State’s green energy economy. The program positions ETG to meet or exceed its annual energy consumption reduction targets set by the New Jersey Clean Energy Act. Fully subscribed, the program will help customers save $152 million in energy costs and 45 million therms over its lifetime, which equates to preventing the release of over 443,000 tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere – the same as removing over 87,000 cars from New Jersey roadways for a year. Moreover, the program has the potential to support the creation of almost 2000 jobs over 3 years.

“We are committed to providing broad access to energy efficiency opportunities for all customers, facilitating job creation in New Jersey and helping to reduce carbon emissions,” said Christie McMullen, President and Chief Operating Officer, Elizabethtown Gas.  “The breadth of incentives in our energy efficiency program will help our customers lower their energy bills and make better-informed decisions about their energy usage.”

Beginning in July, ETG will offer a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that will encourage all customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money. The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, enhanced features and free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

For more information about the ETG Energy Efficiency Programs, visit elizabethtowngas.com/save or call  800.242.5830.

Customers experiencing difficulty paying their bills, including customers financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, are encouraged to contact us to determine their eligibility for energy assistance programs and deferred payment arrangements. For additional details on these programs, including eligibility requirements, visit elizabethtowngas.com/energyassistance.

About Elizabethtown Gas
Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For six years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

             

            # # #
             
             
             



© GlobeNewswire 2021
