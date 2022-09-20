Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. South Jersey Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJI   US8385181081

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SJI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-20 pm EDT
34.23 USD   -0.09%
04:51pNJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business”
GL
04:50pNJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business”
AQ
04:37pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business”

09/20/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOLSOM, NJ, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                                                                                                 Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(732) 239-4462

                                                                                                                                                                                                 ddirocco@sjindustries.com

                                                                                       Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

NJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business”

FOLSOM, NJ, September 20, 2022 – SJI (NYSE:SJI) is pleased to announce that Marissa Travaline, Vice President, Customer Experience, SJI, has been named a 2022 “Best 50 Women in Business” Honoree by NJBIZ.

The NJBIZ “Best 50 Women in Business” program recognizes women professionals throughout New Jersey who have significantly impacted the state’s business landscape. Travaline leads customer experience operations for SJI across its two utility subsidiaries, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas. Together, the utilities serve more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers.

“Throughout her tenure at SJI, Marissa’s steadfast leadership and determination have enabled us to expand upon our definition of success and what we are capable of as an organization,” said Mike Renna, President, and CEO, SJI. “I am thrilled to see her recognized and look forward to witnessing her continued impact on our state and region.”

In 2005, Travaline joined SJI as a lobbyist and policy analyst to enhance the company’s statewide government relations efforts. She advanced through several managerial and professional roles until ultimately being appointed Vice President of Communications and Customer Experience in 2018. In 2020, Travaline assumed her current position as Vice President, Customer Experience. In addition to her role at SJI, Travaline serves as a member of the Community Food Bank of New Jersey Egg Harbor Township’s Advisory Board, a director of the Chelsea Economic Development Corporation’s Board of Directors, and a trustee of the AtlantiCare Regional Health Services Board of Trustees.

For more information about SJI and its subsidiaries, please visit sjindustries.com.

About SJI
SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy infrastructure holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to customers through two primary subsidiaries:  SJI Utilities (SJIU) and SJI Energy Enterprises (SJIEE).  SJIU houses the company’s regulated natural gas utility operations, delivering safe, reliable and affordable natural gas to more than 700,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across New Jersey via its South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas subsidiaries. SJIEE houses the company’s non-utility operations primarily focused on clean energy development and decarbonization via renewable energy production and energy management activities.  Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.


All news about SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
04:51pNJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business&..
GL
04:50pNJ Publication Names Marissa Travaline to its list of “Best 50 Women in Business&..
AQ
04:37pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Di..
AQ
09/08SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/17Guggenheim Adjusts South Jersey Industries' Price Target to $36 from $26, Maintains Neu..
MT
08/04SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/03SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/03SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : SJI Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results Acquisition Proceeding o..
PU
08/03SJI Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
08/03SJI Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 990 M - -
Net income 2022 183 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 556 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,64%
Capitalization 4 192 M 4 192 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,89x
EV / Sales 2023 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 1 169
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
South Jersey Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 34,26 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Renna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Cocchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph M. Rigby Chairman
Leonard Brinson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila Hartnett-Devlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.31.16%4 192
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-39.62%17 425
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-25.41%15 735
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.105.47%10 295
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-33.48%8 638
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-0.05%7 989