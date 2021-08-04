Log in
SJI to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

08/04/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
Folsom, NJ, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

                                                                                             Investor Contact: Dan Fidell
(609) 561-9000 ext. 7027
dfidell@sjindustries.com

Media Contact: Dominick DiRocco
(732) 239-4462
ddirocco@sjindustries.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

SJI to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

FOLSOM, NJ, July 14, 2021 – SJI (NYSE: SJI) President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael J. Renna, along with key members of the company’s Senior Management team, will host an open conference call and webcast to review the company’s second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. ET. SJI will release these results on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, following the market close.

To listen to the conference call, please dial either the toll-free or international number provided below and enter the passcode. You may also listen to the call on the SJI website at www.sjindustries.com. The Internet broadcast will be archived for thirty days.

Conference Call Details

August 5, 2021

11:00 a.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. CT

Toll-Free: 1-866-652-5200

Toll: 1-412-317-6060

Internet Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3312779/4C73AA6D138024EBE518E464C848C26D

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI’s regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.



© GlobeNewswire 2021
