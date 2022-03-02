South Jersey Industries : Elizabethtown Gas Partners with EmPowered Schools to Educate Students on Energy Efficiency

UNION, N.J., March 2, 2022 - Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), is committed to involving the communities it serves in its efforts to create a clean energy future. Consistent with this commitment, Elizabethtown Gas is pleased to announce its partnership with EmPowered Schools to educate students on the importance of energy efficiency.

EmPowered Schools, a sub-coalition of the Alliance to Save Energy, is a year-long, STEM-based curriculum program that teaches students about energy efficiency. In addition, the program also positions students to lead energy-saving campaigns in their schools, homes and communities. Through Elizabethtown Gas and EmPowered Schools partnership, the program will be delivered to 270 students in ten schools across the company's service territory.

"At Elizabethtown Gas, we recognize the positive impact that energy efficiency can have on saving money and protecting natural resources," said Christie McMullen, President and COO, Elizabethtown Gas. "We're proud to partner with EmPowered Schools to make practicing energy efficiency a collective and family-oriented effort in the communities we serve."

EmPowered Schools teams, often consisting of students from a single class or club, will have the opportunity to learn about energy efficiency through an online platform offering video lessons, quizzes and activities. Each EmPowered Schools' team is also given a toolkit with energy diagnostic instruments, enabling students to analyze the energy use of HVAC systems, lighting and appliances. Based on their findings, students can then make recommendations for improving energy efficiency.

Elizabethtown Gas offers a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that encourage customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money. The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, enhanced features and free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

