Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. South Jersey Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJI   US8385181081

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SJI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Jersey Industries : Elizabethtown Gas Partners with EmPowered Schools to Educate Students on Energy Efficiency

03/02/2022 | 03:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Investors
> Newsroom > Elizabethtown Gas News

UNION, N.J., March 2, 2022 - Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI), is committed to involving the communities it serves in its efforts to create a clean energy future. Consistent with this commitment, Elizabethtown Gas is pleased to announce its partnership with EmPowered Schools to educate students on the importance of energy efficiency.

EmPowered Schools, a sub-coalition of the Alliance to Save Energy, is a year-long, STEM-based curriculum program that teaches students about energy efficiency. In addition, the program also positions students to lead energy-saving campaigns in their schools, homes and communities. Through Elizabethtown Gas and EmPowered Schools partnership, the program will be delivered to 270 students in ten schools across the company's service territory.

"At Elizabethtown Gas, we recognize the positive impact that energy efficiency can have on saving money and protecting natural resources," said Christie McMullen, President and COO, Elizabethtown Gas. "We're proud to partner with EmPowered Schools to make practicing energy efficiency a collective and family-oriented effort in the communities we serve."

EmPowered Schools teams, often consisting of students from a single class or club, will have the opportunity to learn about energy efficiency through an online platform offering video lessons, quizzes and activities. Each EmPowered Schools' team is also given a toolkit with energy diagnostic instruments, enabling students to analyze the energy use of HVAC systems, lighting and appliances. Based on their findings, students can then make recommendations for improving energy efficiency.

Elizabethtown Gas offers a comprehensive suite of residential, commercial and industrial energy efficiency programs that encourage customers, regardless of customer type or income, to reduce energy usage and save money. The programs include on-bill repayment and rebates for energy efficiency equipment upgrades, an efficient products marketplace featuring discounted smart thermostats, enhanced features and free weatherization measures for low to moderate-income customers, free energy audits, and tailored solutions for commercial and industrial customers.

For more information about Elizabethtown Gas, please visit elizabethtowngas.com.

Disclaimer

SJI - South Jersey Industries Inc. published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 20:17:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:18pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES : Elizabethtown Gas Partners with EmPowered Schools to Educate Stu..
PU
03/01SHAREHOLDER NOTICE : Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates SJI, OBNK, CTXS, BDSI
PR
03/01South Jersey Industries Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.31 a Share, Payable April 5 to S..
MT
03/01SJI Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
03/01South Jersey Industries, Inc. Declares Regular Dividend for the First Quarter of 2022, ..
CI
02/28NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
02/25SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INVESTOR ALE : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Pri..
BU
02/25Maxim Downgrades South Jersey Industries to Hold from Buy
MT
02/24SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
02/24SHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Investigates South Jersey Industries, Inc.
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 869 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 612 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 3,67%
Capitalization 3 983 M 3 983 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,32x
Nbr of Employees 1 173
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
South Jersey Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 34,00 $
Average target price 29,44 $
Spread / Average Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael J. Renna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Cocchi Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Joseph M. Rigby Chairman
Leonard Brinson Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sheila Hartnett-Devlin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.30.17%3 983
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS CO LTD-2.64%28 215
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.59%16 601
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-21.45%10 242
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.92%8 496
ENN NATURAL GAS CO., LTD.-0.87%8 153