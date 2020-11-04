South Jersey Industries : SJI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Updates 2020 Financial Guidance
0
11/04/2020 | 05:31pm EST
Investor Contact: Daniel Fidell
609-561-9000 x7027 dfidell@sjindustries.com
Media Contact:
Marissa Travaline
609-561-9000 x4227 mtravaline@sjindustries.com
SJI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Updates 2020 Financial Guidance
FOLSOM, NJ (November 4, 2020) - SJI (NYSE: SJI) today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include:
Q3 2020 GAAP earnings of $(0.10) per diluted share compared to $(0.38) per diluted share in 2019
Q3 2020 Economic Earnings* of $(0.06) per diluted share compared to $(0.30) per diluted share in 2019
Third quarter results reflect increased profitability from Utility and Non-Utility operations partially offset by impact of financing activities; ITC's related to clean energy investments contributed $0.12 per diluted share
Successful execution of key initiatives, including positive resolution of SJG base rate case, targeted clean energy investments in support of regional goals, and new regulatory proposals supporting enhanced energy efficiency
2020 ongoing economic earnings guidance now expected at upper end of $1.50-$1.60 per diluted share
2020 capital expenditures of ~$600 million affirmed, with ~$500 million for utility growth, safety and reliability
"I am pleased to report our business operations continue to function effectively during the pandemic with a minimal financial impact, thanks in large part to the dedication and commitment of our exceptional employees," said Mike Renna, SJI President and Chief Executive Officer. "The successful execution of our business priorities has allowed us to provide steady improvement for a fourth consecutive quarter and update our 2020 ongoing economic earnings guidance to the upper end of the range. We remain committed to supporting economic recovery efforts in New Jersey, addressing critical infrastructure investments to modernize our system and ensure adequate supply and system redundancy, and investments that will lower consumption and the carbon content of natural gas in support of our region's clean energy goals," added Renna.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Three Months Ended September 30, 2019
GAAP
GAAP
Economic
Economic
GAAP
GAAP
Economic
Economic
Earnings
EPS
Earnings
EPS
Earnings
EPS
Earnings
EPS
Utility
$(18.4)
$(0.18)
$(18.4)
$(0.18)
$(21.6)
$(0.24)
$(21.6)
$(0.24)
Non-Utility
$17.5
$0.17
$21.6
$0.21
$(3.8)
$(0.04)
$1.8
$0.02
Other
$(9.4)
$(0.09)
$(9.2)
$(0.09)
$(9.3)
$(0.10)
$(7.7)
$(0.08)
Total - Continuing Ops
$(10.3)
$(0.10)
$(6.0)
$(0.06)
$(34.7)
$(0.38)
$(27.5)
$(0.30)
Average Diluted Shares
100.6
100.6
92.4
92.4
*Non-GAAP, see "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
Note: Earnings and average shares outstanding are in millions. Amounts and/or EPS may not add due to rounding.
1
COVID-19 - Business Update
Our business operations continue to function effectively during the pandemic. Given the fluid nature of the crisis, we are continually monitoring our business operations and will adjust as necessary to continue to provide safe and reliable service to our customers and communities while keeping employees safe.
Workforce. Through proper planning and the innovative use of technology, all 1,100 employees continue to work, either in the field or from home to assist in reducing the spread of the virus.
Operations. Operations and delivery of natural gas to our customers has not been materially impacted. To date, SJI has not experienced significant reductions in sales volumes across our businesses and is closely monitoring potential impacts due to COVID-19 pandemic responses at the state and Federal level.
Expenses. In July, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) unanimously approved an Order authorizing gas, electric and investor-owned water and wastewater utilities to establish a regulatory asset allowing the deferral of prudently incurred incremental COVID-19 related expenses. The Order also permits utilities to file future, separate proceedings for the recovery of such costs. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, SJG and ETG deferred incremental expenses of $13.1 million as a result of the Order. In addition, SJI incurred costs for emergency supplies, cleaning services, enabling technology and other needs of $1.7 million, with $0.6 million recorded as property, plant & equipment on SJI's consolidated balance sheet.
Capital Expenditures. Our investment programs to replace and upgrade critical utility infrastructure continue to move forward. Construction activity that ceased in March in accordance with directives from the Governor of New Jersey resumed in June, and we remain on track to achieve our capital spending projections in 2020.
Regulatory Initiatives. SJG's base rate case was successfully resolved in September. The NJBPU continues to hold regular commission agenda meetings via internet teleconference. SJG and ETG Energy Efficiency Program filings, and our engineering and route proposal for an SJG supply redundancy project, continue to progress.
Liquidity. We have total borrowing facilities of $1.1 billion, with approximately $450 available in revolving credit, uncommitted lines and cash as of September 30, 2020. We have completed steps in 2020 to strengthen liquidity, eliminate near-term debt maturities and ensure the ongoing funding of our 2020 capital program and feel confident in our ability to manage through the impacts of COVID-19.
Third Quarter 2020 Results
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, SJI reported consolidated GAAP earnings of $(10.3) million compared to $(34.7) million in the prior year period.
SJI uses the non-GAAP measure of economic earnings when discussing results. We believe this presentation provides clarity into the continuing earnings of our business.
A full explanation and reconciliation of economic earnings is provided under "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this report and in our 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2020, economic earnings were $(6.0) million compared to $(27.5) million in the prior year period.
2
UTILITY
Utility entities include South Jersey Gas (SJG), Elizabethtown Gas (ETG) and Elkton Gas (ELK). Third quarter 2020 GAAP and economic earnings were $(18.4) million compared with $(21.6) million in 2019.
South Jersey Gas
Performance. Third quarter 2020 GAAP and economic earnings were $(9.5) million compared with $(11.6) million in 2019. Utility margin increased $1.3 million reflecting customer growth and the roll-in of investments from infrastructure replacement programs. We define utility margin, a non-GAAP measure, as natural gas revenues plus depreciation and amortization expenses, less natural gas costs, regulatory rider expenses and related volumetric and revenue-based energy taxes. Total expenses decreased $0.8 million, reflecting lower operating and maintenance costs and higher investment income partially offset by increased depreciation expense.
Customer Growth. SJG added approximately 9,500 new customers over the last 12 months and now serves more than 402,000 customers. SJG's customer growth rate compares favorably to our peers and remains driven by gas conversions (~70%+ of new customer additions) from alternate fuels such as oil and propane.
Infrastructure Modernization. Through infrastructure replacement programs, SJG enhances the safety and reliability of our system while earning our authorized utility return on approved investments in a timely manner.
SJG's Accelerated Infrastructure Replacement Program (AIRP) authorizes investment of $302.5 million from 2016-2021 for important infrastructure replacement upgrades. Our most recent annual investment of approximately $60 million from July 2019 to June 2020 was rolled into rates on October 1, 2020.
SJG's Storm Hardening and Reliability Program (SHARP) authorizes investment of $100 million from 2018-2021 for four projects to enhance the safety, redundancy and resiliency of the distribution system along our coastal communities. Our most recent annual investment of approximately $30 million from July 2019 to June 2020 was rolled into rates on October 1, 2020.
Regulatory Initiatives. SJG recently concluded a base rate case, and has filings pending in support of enhanced energy efficiency and redundancy, described in greater detail below.
Base Rates. In September, the NJBPU approved changes to SJG's base rates effective October 1. With the settlement, SJG annual revenues from base rates increased by $39.5 million and include a return on equity of 9.6%, with a 54.0% common equity component. The base rate change recognizes investments made since SJG's prior rate case in 2017 to improve the customer experience and enhance the safety, reliability and resiliency of its natural gas distribution system. These improvements include the replacement of aging mains, installation of new mains to meet growing demand and expenditures to ensure compliance with state and federal system and safety regulations.
Energy Efficiency. In September, SJG filed a request with the NJBPU seeking to expand the company's energy efficiency programs for three years, beginning in July 2021, with proposed investments totaling approximately $167 million. Since 2009, SJG has invested more than $110 million in energy efficiency programs. SJG's filing represents a commitment to the State's climate priorities, advancing New Jersey's clean energy goals in a manner that will benefit customers, the environment and the State's green economy. The implementation of the proposed program is expected to result in approximately $201 million in customer bill savings, 481,957 tons in avoided CO2 emissions and the creation of nearly 3,000 jobs over three years. A resolution of the filing from the NJBPU is expected in Q2 2021.
Redundancy. In December 2019, SJG submitted an engineering and route proposal to the NJBPU for approval to construct needed system upgrades in support of a planned 2.0+ Bcf liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility. Discussions with our regulators surrounding this important project continue to progress. We also continue to explore system alternatives that will allow for a secondary supply of gas needed to create reliability and resiliency for approximately 140,000 customers in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
3
Elizabethtown Gas
Performance. Third quarter 2020 GAAP and economic earnings were $(8.6) million compared with $(9.9) million in 2019. Utility margin, as previously defined, increased $5.2 million primarily due to rate relief effective November 15, 2019 and customer growth. ETG's rate case settlement authorized a $34 million rate increase based on a 9.6% return on equity and 51.5% equity component. Total expenses increased $3.9 million, primarily reflecting higher operations and maintenance costs and higher depreciation expense.
Customer Growth. ETG added approximately 4,500 new customers over the last 12 months and now serves more than 298,000 customers. ETG's customer growth rate has increased from its historic rate, driven by increases in new construction and gas conversions from alternate fuels such as oil and propane.
Infrastructure Modernization. ETG's Infrastructure Investment Plan (IIP) authorizes investment of $300 million from 2019-2024 for important infrastructure upgrades including the replacement of up to 250 miles of cast iron and bare steel mains. Our investment of approximately $60 million from July 2019 to June 2020 was rolled into rates on October 1, 2020.
Regulatory Initiatives. ETG has filings pending before the NJBPU in support of enhanced energy efficiency and conservation, described in greater detail below.
Energy Efficiency. In September, ETG filed a request with the NJBPU seeking to expand the company's energy efficiency programs for three years, beginning in July 2021, with proposed investments totaling approximately $100 million. ETG's filing represents the company's commitment to the State's climate priorities, advancing New Jersey's clean energy goals in a manner that will benefit customers, the environment and the State's green economy. The implementation of the proposed program is expected to result in approximately $185 million in customer bill savings, 576,670 tons in avoided CO2 emissions and the creation of over 2,000 jobs over 3-years. A resolution of the filing from the NJBPU is expected in Q2 2021.
Conservation Incentive Program. In tandem with its Energy Efficiency filing, ETG has proposed a Conservation Incentive Program (CIP) that eliminates the link between usage and margin, putting ETG in a stronger position to help customers manage their energy bills. Gas utilities in New Jersey, including SJG, have successfully executed CIP programs for many years. A resolution of the filing from the NJBPU is expected in Q2 2021.
Elkton Gas
Performance. Third quarter 2020 GAAP and economic earnings were $(0.3) million compared with $(0.1) million in 2019. In December 2019, SJI announced the sale of ELK to Chesapeake Utilities for $15.6 million in cash, including working capital. The transaction was completed on July 31, 2020 following receipt of Maryland Public Service Commission approval.
NON-UTILITY
Non-Utility entities include Energy Group, Energy Services and Midstream. Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $17.5 million compared with $(3.8) million in 2019. Third quarter 2020 economic earnings were $21.6 million compared with $1.8 million in 2019.
Energy Group
Performance. Energy Group primarily includes wholesale gas operations engaged in fuel supply management and commodity marketing. Third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $2.2 million compared with $(5.8) million in 2019. Third quarter 2020 economic earnings were $6.2 million compared with $(1.0) million in 2019.
Fuel Supply Management third quarter 2020 GAAP and economic earnings were $4.4 million compared with $2.9 million in 2019, reflecting new contracts that became operational over the last 12 months and increased volumes. As of September 30, 2020, SJI had ten fuel supply management transactions under contract and operational.
Wholesale Marketing/Other third quarter 2020 GAAP earnings were $(2.2) million compared with $(8.7) million in 2019. Third quarter 2020 economic earnings were $1.8 million compared with $(3.9) million in 2019. Improved results primarily reflect improved asset optimization opportunities.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
SJI - South Jersey Industries Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:30:02 UTC