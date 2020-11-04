South Jersey Industries : SJI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results; Updates 2020 Financial Guidance

Investor Contact: Daniel Fidell

SJI Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results

Updates 2020 Financial Guidance

FOLSOM, NJ (November 4, 2020) - SJI (NYSE: SJI) today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Highlights include:

Q3 2020 GAAP earnings of $(0.10) per diluted share compared to $(0.38) per diluted share in 2019

Q3 2020 Economic Earnings* of $(0.06) per diluted share compared to $(0.30) per diluted share in 2019

Third quarter results reflect increased profitability from Utility and Non-Utility operations partially offset by impact of financing activities; ITC's related to clean energy investments contributed $0.12 per diluted share

Non-Utility operations partially offset by impact of financing activities; ITC's related to clean energy investments contributed $0.12 per diluted share Successful execution of key initiatives, including positive resolution of SJG base rate case, targeted clean energy investments in support of regional goals, and new regulatory proposals supporting enhanced energy efficiency

2020 ongoing economic earnings guidance now expected at upper end of $1.50-$1.60 per diluted share

$1.50-$1.60 per diluted share 2020 capital expenditures of ~$600 million affirmed, with ~$500 million for utility growth, safety and reliability

"I am pleased to report our business operations continue to function effectively during the pandemic with a minimal financial impact, thanks in large part to the dedication and commitment of our exceptional employees," said Mike Renna, SJI President and Chief Executive Officer. "The successful execution of our business priorities has allowed us to provide steady improvement for a fourth consecutive quarter and update our 2020 ongoing economic earnings guidance to the upper end of the range. We remain committed to supporting economic recovery efforts in New Jersey, addressing critical infrastructure investments to modernize our system and ensure adequate supply and system redundancy, and investments that will lower consumption and the carbon content of natural gas in support of our region's clean energy goals," added Renna.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 GAAP GAAP Economic Economic GAAP GAAP Economic Economic Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Earnings EPS Utility $(18.4) $(0.18) $(18.4) $(0.18) $(21.6) $(0.24) $(21.6) $(0.24) Non-Utility $17.5 $0.17 $21.6 $0.21 $(3.8) $(0.04) $1.8 $0.02 Other $(9.4) $(0.09) $(9.2) $(0.09) $(9.3) $(0.10) $(7.7) $(0.08) Total - Continuing Ops $(10.3) $(0.10) $(6.0) $(0.06) $(34.7) $(0.38) $(27.5) $(0.30) Average Diluted Shares 100.6 100.6 92.4 92.4

*Non-GAAP, see "Explanation and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Note: Earnings and average shares outstanding are in millions. Amounts and/or EPS may not add due to rounding.