South Jersey Industries : Elizabethtown Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners

UNION, N.J., April 9, 2021 - Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the winners of its inaugural Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children's athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.

'Playing sports is an important part of life for so many children and we want to help improve youth athletic programs in the communities we serve,' said Christie McMullen, president, Elizabethtown Gas. 'We're proud to partner with these organizations and support them in their mission to provide safe, fun activities for kids in our region.'

The 2021 Game On Grant Program recipients are:

Allamuchy Recreation

Clark Soccer Club

Edison Township Recreation

Garwood Baseball League

Greenwich Township Recreation

Hampton Township Recreation

Lenape Valley Soccer Club

Mansfield Township Recreation

Metuchen Recreation

Newton Braves Youth Wrestling

Newton United Soccer Club

Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Association

Sparta Little League

Sparta Spartans Youth Football & Cheer

Sussex Wantage Little League

Union County Mudturtles Rugby

Union Little League

Union Rams Football & Cheer

Wallkill Valley Youth Football

Westfield Girls Softball

The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2022. Please visit elizabethtowngas.com/community for more information.

About Elizabethtown Gas Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities' by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.