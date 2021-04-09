South Jersey Industries : Elizabethtown Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners

Elizabethtown Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners
UNION, N.J., April 9, 2021 - Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the winners of its inaugural Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children's athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.
'Playing sports is an important part of life for so many children and we want to help improve youth athletic programs in the communities we serve,' said Christie McMullen, president, Elizabethtown Gas. 'We're proud to partner with these organizations and support them in their mission to provide safe, fun activities for kids in our region.'
The 2021 Game On Grant Program recipients are:
Allamuchy Recreation
Clark Soccer Club
Edison Township Recreation
Garwood Baseball League
Greenwich Township Recreation
Hampton Township Recreation
Lenape Valley Soccer Club
Mansfield Township Recreation
Metuchen Recreation
Newton Braves Youth Wrestling
Newton United Soccer Club
Scotch Plains Fanwood Soccer Association
Sparta Little League
Sparta Spartans Youth Football & Cheer
Sussex Wantage Little League
Union County Mudturtles Rugby
Union Little League
Union Rams Football & Cheer
Wallkill Valley Youth Football
Westfield Girls Softball
The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2022. Please visit elizabethtowngas.com/community for more information.
About Elizabethtown Gas
Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities' by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.
