South Jersey Industries : Elizabethtown Gas Offers Safety Tips for Summer Storm and Hurricane Season

UNION, N.J., July 8,2021 - As the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa make their way up the East Coast, Elizabethtown Gas reminds our customers to be prepared for hurricane season, and the possibility of severe summer storms. Elizabethtown Gas offers these tips to help you prepare.

Have a plan with your family members on what actions will be taken in the event of an emergency. Don't forget your pets!

Gather emergency supplies such as water, food, flashlights, batteries and medicine.

Remember to replace food and water in an emergency kit every 6 months.

Fuel your car, replace wiper blades if needed, check tire pressure and add wiper fluid.

Charge your phone and other portable devices. If possible, have a portable phone charger on hand.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

It is not necessary to turn off gas service. Your natural gas service should operate safely throughout the storm.

If at any time you smell an odor of natural gas inside a home or building, ventilate the area by opening windows or leaving a door open and immediately evacuate. Once away from the home or building, call 911 and then the Elizabethtown Gas Leak Hotline by dialing 1.800.242.5830. Additionally, do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, telephones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor exists. Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows.

About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For six years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.



