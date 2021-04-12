Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  South Jersey Industries, Inc.    SJI

SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.

(SJI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Jersey Industries : Elizabethtown Gas launches Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money

04/12/2021 | 03:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Elizabethtown Gas launches Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money Investors > Newsroom > Elizabethtown Gas NewsELIZABETHTOWN, N.J., March 25, 2021 - Elizabethtown Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, has launched Conserve, a new online Energy Efficiency resource. Free and available through the Elizabethtown Gas website,Conserve offers tips and information to help customers decrease their energy consumption, lower their energy bills and reduce their impact on the environment, while maintaining comfort at home or work.

Defined simply, Energy Efficiency means 'using less energy to perform the same task, to avoid wasting energy.' Conserve offers a variety of content around the central theme of Energy Efficiency and related topics - for example:
  • 8 Basic Tips to Start Saving Energy
  • Sheet Pan Dinner Recipes: Eat Well and Save
  • Closet Cleanout that's Good for the Planet
  • Save Energy While You Work and Learn
  • Recycle Your Cell Phones andBatteries

'Whether you're most interested in saving money, conserving natural resources or improving your home's comfort and performance - or all three - Conserve can help,' said Maureen Minkel, Director of Energy Efficiency and Conservation, SJI. 'Our employees live and work in the same communities as our customers, and when it comes to Energy Efficiency, we believe that together we can make a difference.'

Conserve will feature new content on an ongoing basis, within topic categories that focus generally on saving energy and money (Go Green & Save), home and family (Together at Home), community programs and reader input (Community), special features and multimedia (Spotlight) and energy-saving products and services (Smart Energy PartnersSM).

In addition to energy-saving tips, ideas and solutions, Conserve will provide games, puzzles and other content to engage children and families.

'Energy Efficiency itself is the most affordable energy resource, and it's available to everyone, no matter where they live or work,' said Deborah Franco, Vice President, Rates, Regulatory Affairs and Sustainability, SJI. 'We appreciate the opportunity to serve our customers through Conserve and to partner with them to put Energy Efficiency into practice.'

Elizabethtown Gas and South Jersey Gas have long prioritized making Energy Efficiency programs, services and products more accessible to help customers reduce their energy consumption and costs. To date, South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas have invested more than $133 million in these programs. Elizabethtown Gas programs include: energy efficiency rebates, residential weatherization programs for low to moderate income customers and home energy audits. Elizabethtown Gas also partners with Sustainable Jersey to support community outreach and education around Energy Efficiency.
About Elizabethtown Gas

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities' by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

About SJI

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

SJI - South Jersey Industries Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:25pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES  : Elizabethtown Gas launches Conserve, a new online res..
PU
03:19pSOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES  : SJG and ETG launched Conserve, a new online resource ..
PU
04/09SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES  : Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners
PU
04/09SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES  : Elizabethtown Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Win..
PU
04/08SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES  : SJI Unit Gets Regulatory Approval for Energy-Efficien..
MT
04/08Elizabethtown Gas Receives Approval of Its Largest Ever Energy-Efficiency Pro..
GL
04/08SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES  : Gas Receives Approval of Its Largest Ever Energy-Effi..
AQ
04/01SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creat..
AQ
03/26SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
03/25South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas launched Conserve, a new online resour..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 589 M - -
Net income 2021 175 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 305 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 4,96%
Capitalization 2 487 M 2 487 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
South Jersey Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 27,40 $
Last Close Price 24,62 $
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael J. Renna President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven R. Cocchi Chief Financial Officer
Joseph M. Rigby Chairman
Leonard Brinson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Keith S. Campbell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC.14.25%2 487
THE HONG KONG AND CHINA GAS COMPANY LIMITED5.35%28 056
ENN ENERGY HOLDINGS LIMITED9.23%18 223
CHINA RESOURCES GAS GROUP LIMITED-0.12%12 494
KUNLUN ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED28.36%9 440
NEW FORTRESS ENERGY INC.-2.39%9 204
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ