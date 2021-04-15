South Jersey Industries : Gas Advances Cooperative Learning Program with Atlantic County Institute of Technology

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 15, 2021 - Today South Jersey Gas (SJG) a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries (SJI), announces a new opportunity for local high school interns to receive real-world experience in the field of energy utilities thanks to SJG's continued partnership with the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT).

SJI initiated an internship program with ACIT students in 2020. During the winter semester, two high school students began working with the Geographic Information System (GIS) and Records departments.

The program was cut short in 2020 due to COVID-19, but this year will see two new students, Jah DelGado and Da'Shon Tucker, interning with SJG staff to learn AutoCAD and GIS Recording.

Department manager Anthony Buono and his team - Adam Paul, Jeremiah Lin, Maggie Moutons and Shalyn Brangman - will walk students through using the AutoCAD system, which helps turn paper records into computer-designed documentation to improve efficiency and safety.

'Our goal is to help students apply their formal education with real-life applications in an environment where they could potentially work one day. We are thrilled to have Jah and Da'Shon join us as valued members of the diverse and inclusive team at South Jersey Gas and as part of the SJI family,' said Mike Baron, SJI Talent Acquisition Leader.

South Jersey Gas has a longstanding partnership with the Mays Landing-based vocational school through speaking engagements during Careers in Utilities Week.

ACIT recently recognized SJG and Dave Robbins, president of SJI Utilities, for the company's ongoing partnership and shared mission in developing tomorrow's workforce.

'Be it a professional path or a technical path, we are offering an opportunity for growth,' said Dave Robbins, 'we need to prepare to have the next generation workforce trained up and ready to help us to continue to deliver safe, reliable and affordable clean energy into the future.'

'South Jersey Gas has consistently worked in partnership with ACIT to explore career opportunities with specific attention to students currently studying the building trades, computer-aided drafting and design, information technology, aviation, and engineering, math and science,' said Gina DeMaio, Cooperative Education and Work Based Learning Coordinator for ACIT.

