South Jersey Industries : Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners

FOLSOM, N.J., April 9, 2021 - South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the winners of its annual Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children's athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.

'We know that participating in youth sports is such an important part of many kids' lives and their teams can become sources of great community pride,' said Melissa Orsen, president, South Jersey Gas. 'We're proud to partner with these organizations and support them in providing safe, fun activities for children in the communities we serve.'

Since the program's inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $175,000 toward community-centered children's athletic programs.

The 2021 Game On Grant Program recipients are:

Absecon Lacrosse

Barrington Girls Softball League

Berlin Soccer Club

Blackwood Kiwanis Little League

Clayton Clippers Youth Football & Cheer

East Vineland Little League

Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey

Elmer Swim Club

Gibbstown Boys Basketball

Laurel Springs Youth Association

Mantua Township Soccer Association

Marlton Recreation Council

Millville Babe Ruth Baseball

Monroe Township Flag Football

South Jersey Field of Dreams

South Jersey Hammerhead Baseball

Vineland Basketball Association

West Atlantic County Youth League

Winslow Township Youth Soccer Association

Woodstown Soccer Club

The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2022. Please visit southjerseygas.com/community for more information.

About South Jersey Gas South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.