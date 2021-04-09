South Jersey Industries : Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners

South Jersey Gas Announces Game On Grant Program Winners
FOLSOM, N.J., April 9, 2021 - South Jersey Gas, a subsidiary of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE: SJI), today announced the winners of its annual Game On Grant Program. Twenty grants in the amount of $1,000 each will be awarded, helping to provide critical support to local, community-centered children's athletic programs, leagues, clubs, associations and recreational organizations.
'We know that participating in youth sports is such an important part of many kids' lives and their teams can become sources of great community pride,' said Melissa Orsen, president, South Jersey Gas. 'We're proud to partner with these organizations and support them in providing safe, fun activities for children in the communities we serve.'
Since the program's inception, South Jersey Gas has contributed $175,000 toward community-centered children's athletic programs.
The 2021 Game On Grant Program recipients are:
Absecon Lacrosse
Barrington Girls Softball League
Berlin Soccer Club
Blackwood Kiwanis Little League
Clayton Clippers Youth Football & Cheer
East Vineland Little League
Egg Harbor Township Street Hockey
Elmer Swim Club
Gibbstown Boys Basketball
Laurel Springs Youth Association
Mantua Township Soccer Association
Marlton Recreation Council
Millville Babe Ruth Baseball
Monroe Township Flag Football
South Jersey Field of Dreams
South Jersey Hammerhead Baseball
Vineland Basketball Association
West Atlantic County Youth League
Winslow Township Youth Soccer Association
Woodstown Soccer Club
The Game On Grant Program will be offered again in February 2022. Please visit southjerseygas.com/community for more information.
About South Jersey Gas
South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.
Disclaimer
SJI - South Jersey Industries Inc. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 20:22:06 UTC.