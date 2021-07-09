South Jersey Industries : Gas Offers Safety Tips for Summer Storm and Hurricane Season

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 8, 2021 - As the remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa make their way up the East Coast, South Jersey Gas reminds our customers to be prepared for hurricane season and the possibility of severe summer storms. South Jersey Gas offers these tips to help you prepare.

Before the storm:

Have a plan with your family members on what actions will be taken in the event of an emergency. Don't forget your pets!

Gather emergency supplies such as water, food, flashlights, batteries and medicine.

Remember to replace food and water in an emergency kit every 6 months.

Fuel your car, replace wiper blades if needed, check tire pressure and add wiper fluid.

Charge your phone and other portable devices. If possible, have a portable phone charger on hand.

Test smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

It is not necessary to turn off gas service. Your natural gas service should operate safely throughout the storm.

If at any time you smell an odor of natural gas inside a home or building, ventilate the area by opening windows or leaving a door open and immediately evacuate. Once away from the home or building, call 911 and then the South Jersey Gas Leak Hotline by dialing 1.888.766.9900.Additionally, do not use anything that may cause a spark, including matches, telephones, or any motorized equipment in the area where the odor exists. Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Only use generators and grills outdoors and away from windows.

About South Jersey Gas

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com. South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com. ###

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer SJI - South Jersey Industries Inc. published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 20:03:03 UTC.