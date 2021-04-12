South Jersey Industries : SJG and ETG launched Conserve, a new online resource to help customers save energy and money

South Jersey Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE:SJI), delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to more than 400,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers in Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, Salem, and portions of Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties in New Jersey. For more information, visit southjerseygas.com.

Elizabethtown Gas, subsidiary of SJI (NYSE: SJI), delivers safe, reliable, and affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to approximately 300,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in parts of Union, Middlesex, Sussex, Warren, Hunterdon, Morris, and Mercer counties. For five years in a row, Elizabethtown Gas has ranked 'Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Residential Natural Gas Service in the East among Midsize Utilities' by J.D. Power. For more information, visit elizabethtowngas.com.

SJI (NYSE: SJI), an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy services to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. SJI Utilities, SJI's regulated natural gas utility business, delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas to approximately 700,000 South Jersey Gas and Elizabethtown Gas customers in New Jersey. SJI's non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream houses the company's interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. Visit sjindustries.com for more information about SJI and its subsidiaries.