South Ocean Posts HY HEPS 15.80 Cents

Aug 3 (Reuters) - South Ocean Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: SOH - SHORT FORM ANNOUNCEMENT - UNAUDITED SUMMARISED RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE 6 MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

* SOUTH OCEAN - SOUTH OCEAN HOLDINGS HAS NOT DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND

* SOUTH OCEAN -HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 15.80 CENTS

* SOUTH OCEAN - HY REVENUE 979.5 MILLION RAND VERSUS 1.11 BILLION RAND

* SOUTH OCEAN - MACRO-ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH GROUP OPERATES IS NOT EXPECTED TO IMPROVE SOON