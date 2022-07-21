Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  South Plains Financial, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SPFI   US83946P1075

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL, INC.

(SPFI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
23.88 USD   +0.08%
South Plains Financial : Announces 9% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

07/21/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
South Plains Financial, Inc. Announces 9% Increase to Quarterly Cash Dividend

LUBBOCK, Texas, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) ("South Plains"), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock, a 9% increase from the most recent quarterly cash dividend declared in April 2022. The dividend is payable on August 15, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2022.

About South Plains Financial, Inc.

South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.

Contact:
Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary


investors@city.bank


(866) 771-3347


Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.


Disclaimer

South Plains Financial Inc. published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 21:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 197 M - -
Net income 2022 41,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 1,84%
Capitalization 420 M 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 645
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
South Plains Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,86 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Curtis C. Griffith Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cory T. Newsom President & Director
Steven B. Crockett Senior Vice President & Controller
Kyle R. Wargo Independent Director
Noe G. Valles Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL, INC.-14.28%420
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.48%144 756
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-5.30%64 899
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK1.37%60 938
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-8.82%54 588
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.14%50 210