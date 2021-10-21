Log in
    SPFI   US83946P1075

SOUTH PLAINS FINANCIAL, INC.

(SPFI)
South Plains Financial : Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend - Form 8-K

10/21/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
South Plains Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
LUBBOCK, Texas, October 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) ("South Plains"), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on November 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 1, 2021.
About South Plains Financial, Inc.
South Plains is the bank holding company for City Bank, a Texas state-chartered bank headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. City Bank is one of the largest independent banks in West Texas and has additional banking operations in the Dallas, El Paso, Greater Houston, the Permian Basin, and College Station, Texas markets, and the Ruidoso, New Mexico market. South Plains provides a wide range of commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in its market areas. Its principal business activities include commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services. Please visit https://www.spfi.bank for more information.
Contact:
Mikella Newsom, Chief Risk Officer and Secretary
investors@city.bank
(866) 771-3347
Source: South Plains Financial, Inc.

Disclaimer

South Plains Financial Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
