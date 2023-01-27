South Plains Financial : Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Additionally, during today's call, we may discuss certain non-GAAP measures which we believe are useful in evaluating our performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most c omparable GAAP measures can also be found in our earnings release and on Slide 22 of the slide deck presentation.

At this point, I'll turn the call over to Curtis.

Curtis Griffith

Thank you, Steve, and good morning.

On today's call, I will briefly review the highlights of our third quarter 2022 results, which we believe are a clear validation of our ongoing strategy to grow the bank. Cory will discuss our loan growth in more detail as well as review the credit profile of our portfolio, which remains strong. Steve will then conclude with a more detailed review of our Q3 results.

To start, there are five key points that I hope you will take away from today's call. First, we s poke to our business being at an inflection point on last quarter's call and I'm proud to say that our results this quarter validate that view. Second, we delivered 17% annualized loan growth in the third quarter, driven by strength in both our community markets and our major markets of Dallas, Houston and El Pas o. Third , this strong loan growth is building the earnings power of the bank and we continue to hav e liquidity to fund further loan growth. Fourth, the credit quality of our portfolio continues to improve through the third quarter, and we believe we are well positioned for an uncertain economy. Lastly, we continue to b elieve that our shares have been trading below intrinsic value and remained active with our s hare rep urchase program, having bought back approximately 366,000 shares in the third quarter.

Looking at our results on slide 4 of our earnings presentation, we delivered net income of $15.5 million or $0.86 per diluted common share for the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net income of $15.9 million or $0.88 per diluted common share in the second quarter of 2022 and $15.2 million or $0. 82 for diluted common share in the year ago third quarter.

It's important to highlight that our results over the last three quarters have included certain items whic h are making comparisons difficult, as well as obscuring the improving earnings power of the bank. Thes e items include large recoveries, negative provisions for loan losses and fair value increas es in our MSR portfolio.

Looking at this in more detail, our second quarter 2022 results benefited from $0.24 per s hare of these items net of tax, which we had discussed on last quarter's call. Likewise, our third quarter results benefited from approximately $0.10 per share of these items net of tax. As a res ult, our third q uarter earnings per share increased by approximately 19% from the second quarter of 2022, when normalizing for these items.

We recorded a negative provision for loan loss of $782,000 in the third quarter of 2022, which was triggered by a loan loss recovery in our energy segment of $822,000 combined with paydowns of $19. 6 million in our hotel portfolio, over half of which of those paydowns was adversely classified. The improving credit quality of the portfolio largely offset the reserves required for the new organic loan growth experienced during the quarter.

Looking forward, we remain well reserved for an uncertain economic outlook, given that our allowance for loan loss ratio is 34 basis points higher than pre-pandemic levels. Nev ertheless , c oncerns reg arding forecasted economic conditions continue to increase due to the rising interes t rate env ironment and persistent high inflation levels in the United States and our markets and provisions for loan losses may be necessary in future periods.

