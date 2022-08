The Board South Port New Zealand Limited confirmed a consistent final dividend of 19.5 cents which brings the full-year dividend to 27 cents per share (fiscal year 2021 27 cps), which represents a gross return of 4.4% (net 3.2%) based on a share price of $8.48 as at 30 June 2022. Record date is October 27, 2022. Payment date is November 8, 2022.