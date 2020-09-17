Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  South Shore Holdings Limited    577   BMG8827A1128

SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(577)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Shore : FORM OF PROXY FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 07:06am EDT

South Shore Holdings Limited

南 岸 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 577)

Form of Proxy for use at the Annual General Meeting

to be held on Friday, 23 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

I/We, (note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) of (note 2)

shares of HK$0.20 each

in the capital of South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint (note 3) the Chairman of the Meeting or failing him

of

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held at 14/F, Fairmont House, 8 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 23 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (the "Meeting") and at any adjournment thereof on the undermentioned resolutions as indicated (note 4):

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR (Note 4)

AGAINST (Note 4)

1. To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and the auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020.

2. (A)

(a)

To re-elect Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr. as a director.

      1. To re-elect Professor Lee Chack Fan as a director.
      2. To re-elect Dr Lo Wing Yan, William as a director.
    2. To fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company.
  2. To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
  3. (A) To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to issue the Company's shares not exceeding 20% of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.
    1. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase the Company's own shares not exceeding 10% of the number of issued shares of the Company as at the date of passing this resolution.
    2. To extend the share issue mandate granted to the directors of the Company under resolution 4(A) above by the number of shares repurchased by the Company under resolution 4(B) above.

Dated this

day of

2020.

Shareholder's Signature

(note 5)

Notes:

  1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) and to which this form of proxy relates; if no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting is desired, please strike out the words "the Chairman of the Meeting or failing him" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON(S) WHO SIGN(S) IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". Failure to tick either box will entitle your proxy to cast your vote or abstain at his discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting and/or at any adjournment thereof other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing, or in case of a corporation, must be either under its seal or under the hand of an officer, attorney or other person authorized to sign the same.
  6. Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company is entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member of the Company who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
  7. This form of proxy and (if required by the board of directors) the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be delivered to the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than forty-eight (48) hours before the time appointed for holding the Meeting. Delivery of this form of proxy shall not preclude you from attending and voting in person at the Meeting and in such event, this form of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.
  8. Where there are joint holders of any share any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders, and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South Shore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:10aSOUTH SHORE : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
07:06aSOUTH SHORE : Form of proxy for annual general meeting
PU
07:00aSOUTH SHORE : Re-election of retiring directors, general mandates to issue share..
PU
09/13SOUTH SHORE : Announcement of audited final results for the year ended 31 march ..
PU
09/10SOUTH SHORE : Grant of waiver from strict compliance with rules 13.46(2)(a) and ..
PU
08/14SOUTH SHORE : Delay in publication of audited final results and annual report fo..
PU
08/12Fed Official Warns Pandemic Response Is Hobbling Economic Rebound
DJ
08/06SOUTH SHORE : Discloseable transaction in relation to modifications to the exist..
PU
07/31SOUTH SHORE : Further delay in despatch of circular in relation to (i) very subs..
PU
07/28SOUTH SHORE : Additional financial information of a major subsidiary
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 10 899 M 1 406 M 1 406 M
Net income 2020 -1 022 M -132 M -132 M
Net Debt 2020 5 601 M 723 M 723 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,09x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 99,3 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 2 141
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South Shore Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Lee Coker Executive Chairman
Richard Liao Chief Financial Officer
James Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chack Fan Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Iain Ferguson Bruce Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH SHORE HOLDINGS LIMITED7.69%13
VINCI SA-21.86%51 397
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.61%31 559
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.43%19 610
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.21%19 221
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-29.02%17 619
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group