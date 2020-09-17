South Shore : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
South Shore Holdings Limited
南 岸 集 團 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 577)
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the annual general meeting of South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company") will be held at 14/F, Fairmont House, 8 Cotton Tree Drive, Central, Hong Kong on Friday, 23 October 2020 at 10:30 a.m. for the following purposes:
To receive and consider the audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditor of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2020.
(A) To re-elect the following retiring directors of the Company:
To re-elect Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr. as a director;
To re-elect Professor Lee Chack Fan as a director; and
To re-elect Dr Lo Wing Yan, William as a director;
To fix the remuneration of the directors of the Company.
To re-appoint ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited as auditor of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.
1
4. As special business, to consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as ordinary resolutions of the Company:
"THAT:
subject to sub-paragraph (iii) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to allot, issue and deal with additional shares in the Company and to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the bye-laws of the Company, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in sub-paragraph (i) of this resolution shall authorise the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period to make or grant offers, agreements and options (including warrants, bonds and debentures convertible into shares of the Company) which would or might require the exercise of such powers after the end of the Relevant Period;
the aggregate number of shares of the Company allotted or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted (whether pursuant to an option or otherwise) and issued by the directors of the Company pursuant to the approvals in sub-paragraphs (i) and (ii) of this resolution, otherwise than pursuant to a Rights Issue (as hereinafter defined) or an issue of shares of the Company under the share option schemes of the Company or an issue of shares upon exercise of subscription rights attached to warrants which might be issued by the Company or an issue of shares of the Company by way of any scrip dividend pursuant to bye-laws of the Company from time to time, shall not exceed 20 per cent. of the number of issued shares of the Company on the date of this resolution (such maximum number of shares of the Company that may be allotted and issued pursuant to the approval in paragraph (i) above is subject to adjustment in the event of share consolidation and subdivision, provided that the percentage of the total number of issued shares of the Company immediately before and after such consolidation or subdivision shall be the same and such maximum number of shares of the Company shall be adjusted accordingly), and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
2
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws of Bermuda to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting.
"Rights Issue" means an offer of shares open for a period fixed by the directors of the Company to holders of shares on the register on a fixed record date in proportion to their then holdings of such shares (subject to such exclusion or other arrangements as the directors of the Company may deem necessary or expedient in relation to fractional entitlements or having regard to any restrictions or obligations under the laws of, or the requirements of, any recognised regulatory body or any stock exchange in any territory outside Hong Kong)."
"THAT:
subject to sub-paragraph (ii) of this resolution, the exercise by the directors of the Company during the Relevant Period (as hereinafter defined) of all the powers of the Company to repurchase issued shares in the capital of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") or on any other stock exchange on which the securities of the Company may be listed and recognised by the Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange for this purpose, subject to and in accordance with all applicable laws and the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange or any other stock exchange as amended from time to time, be and is hereby generally and unconditionally approved;
the approval in paragraph (i) shall be in addition to any other authorization given to the directors of the Company and shall authorise the directors of the Company on behalf of the Company during the Relevant Period to procure the Company to purchase its securities at a price determined by the Directors;
3
the aggregate number of Shares of the Company which the directors of the Company are authorised to repurchase pursuant to the approval in sub-paragraphs (i) and (ii) of this resolution shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the number of issued shares of the Company on the date of this resolution, and the said approval shall be limited accordingly; and
for the purpose of this resolution:
"Relevant Period" means the period from the date of the passing of this resolution until whichever is the earliest of:
the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company;
the expiration of the period within which the next annual general meeting of the Company is required by the bye-laws of the Company or any applicable laws of Bermuda to be held; or
the revocation or variation of the authority given under this resolution by an ordinary resolution of the shareholders of the Company in general meeting."
"THAT conditional upon resolutions numbered 4(A) and 4(B) as set out in the notice convening this meeting being passed, the aggregate number of shares of the Company which are repurchased by the Company under the authority granted to the directors of the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the said resolution numbered 4(B) above shall be added to the aggregate number of shares of the Company that may be allotted, issued or dealt with or agreed conditionally or unconditionally to be allotted, issued and dealt with by the directors of the Company pursuant to and in accordance with the resolution numbered 4(A) as set out in the notice convening this meeting."
5. To transact any other ordinary business of the Company.
By Order of the Board of
South Shore Holdings Limited
Mui Ching Hung, Joanna
Company Secretary
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
Principal Place of Business:
Registered Office:
33/F, 250 Hennessy
Clarendon House
250 Hennessy Road
2 Church Street
Wanchai
Hamilton HM 11
Hong Kong
Bermuda
4
Notes:
Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.
The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board) the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument purposes to vote.
For the purpose of determining shareholders' eligibility to attend and vote at the meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from Tuesday, 20 October 2020 to Friday, 23 October 2020 (both dates inclusive) during which period no transfer of share(s) of the Company will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the meeting, all transfer document(s), accompanied by the relevant share certificate(s) must be lodged with the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Monday, 19 October 2020.
As at the date of this notice, the directors of the Company are:
Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr.
:
Chairman (Executive Director)
Ir James Chiu, OBE, JP
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
Professor Lee Chack Fan, GBS, SBS, JP
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr Iain Ferguson Bruce
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
Dr Lo Wing Yan, William, JP
:
Independent Non-Executive Director
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
South Shore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:06 UTC