South Shore : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notes:

Any member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at a meeting of the Company shall be entitled to appoint another person as his proxy to attend and vote instead of him. A member who is the holder of two or more shares may appoint more than one proxy to represent him and vote on his behalf at a general meeting of the Company or at a class meeting. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

The instrument appointing a proxy and (if required by the Board) the power of attorney or other authority, if any, under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such power or authority, shall be deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Standard Limited at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting at which the person named in the instrument purposes to vote.