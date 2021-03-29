Log in
South Shore : CHANGE OF AUDITOR

03/29/2021 | 07:46am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHANGE OF AUDITOR

This announcement is made by South Shore Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(4) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company announces that ZHONGHUI ANDA CPA Limited ("Zhonghui") has resigned as the auditor of the Company with effect from 29 March 2021. Zhonghui stated in its letter of resignation that after taking into account the professional risk associated with the audit, availability of internal resources and level of audit fee, Zhonghui decided to tender resignation as the auditor of the Company.

Zhonghui has confirmed in its letter of resignation that there are no other matters connected with its resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the securities holders of the Company. The Board and the audit committee of the Company (the "Audit Committee") confirmed that there is no disagreement between the Company and Zhonghui, and there are no matters in respect of the resignation of Zhonghui that need to be brought to the attention of the securities holders of the Company.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its sincere gratitude to Zhonghui for its professional services provided to the Company in the past year.

APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR

The Board further announces that with the recommendation from the Audit Committee, the Board has resolved to appoint Crowe (HK) CPA Limited as the auditor of the Company with effect from 29 March 2021 to fill the casual vacancy following the resignation of Zhonghui and to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company.

By Order of the Board of South Shore Holdings Limited

Mui Ching Hung, Joanna

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 29 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are:Mr Peter Lee Coker Jr. Ir James Chiu, OBE, JP

Professor Lee Chack Fan, GBS, SBS, JP Mr Iain Ferguson Bruce

Dr Lo Wing Yan, William, JP

  • : Chairman (Executive Director)

  • : Independent Non-Executive Director

  • : Independent Non-Executive Director

  • : Independent Non-Executive Director

  • : Independent Non-Executive Director

Disclaimer

South Shore Holdings Ltd. published this content on 29 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2021 11:45:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
