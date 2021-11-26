South Star Battery Metals : Condensed Consolidated Q3 Financial Statements

(formerly South Star Mining Corp.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. (formerly South Star Mining Corp.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) AS AT September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current Cash $ 1,560,574 $ 74,410 Receivables 4,069 1,147 Prepaid expenses 54,517 7,547 1,619,160 83,104 Equipment 2,603 2,970 Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6) 5,735,914 5,735,914 $ 7,357,677 $ 5,821,988 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5) $ 234,598 $ 427,617 Convertible debentures (Note 3) - 289,323 234,598 716,940 Shareholders' equity Share capital (Note 4) 26,936,839 23,710,325 Reserves 3,425,456 3,323,035 Accumulated other comprehensive income 85,435 75,456 Deficit (23,324,651) (22,003,768) 7,123,079 5,105,048 $ 7,357,677 $ 5,821,988 Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1) Subsequent events (Notes 4 and 11) Approved and authorized by the Board on November 26, 2021: "David McMillan" Director "Richard Pearce" Director David McMillan Richard Pearce The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 2

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. (formerly South Star Mining Corp.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) For the three months ended For the nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 GENERAL EXPENSES Accretion expense (Note 3) $ - $ 4,561 $ 7,425 $ 6,118 Business development (Note 9) 183,589 5,064 474,258 25,148 Consulting and management fees 56,295 12,000 180,384 61,000 Exploration and evaluation expenditures 274,115 77,772 506,112 165,547 Foreign exchange 205 (1,033) (948) 3,646 Interest expense (Note 3) - 7,118 12,572 9,451 Office and miscellaneous 7,345 5,073 20,726 14,402 Professional fees 14,876 2,934 60,319 42,177 Share-based payments (Notes 4 & 5) 6,392 59,011 24,034 59,731 Transfer agent and filing fees 8,024 2,608 26,746 32,067 Travel 5,092 11,066 9,255 11,066 Net loss for the period (555,933) (186,174) (1,320,883) (430,353) Other comprehensive income (loss) Items that may be reclassified to net loss Cumulative translation adjustment 5,414 6,468 9,979 22,376 Loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (550,519) $ (179,706) $ (1,310,904) $ (407,977) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.01) $ (0.00) $ (0.02) $ (0.01) Weighted average number of 77,419,021 42,905,430 69,312,809 42,905,430 common shares outstanding The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 3

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. (formerly South Star Mining Corp.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30 2021 2020 CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss for the period $ (1,320,883) $ (430,263) Items not affecting cash: Unrealized foreign exchange - 31,667 Accretion expense 7,425 6,118 Share-based payments 24,034 59,731 Depreciation included in exploration and evaluation expenditures 914 1,095 Interest on convertible debentures 12,572 9,451 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Receivables (2,922) 3,514 Prepaid expenses (46,971) 9,521 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (178,965) 54,136 Net cash used in operating activities (1,504,796) (255,030) CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of equipment (678) - Net cash used in investing activities (678) - CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds on issuance of common shares 2,505,620 - Share issuance costs (65,569) - Proceeds on issuance of convertible debentures - 280,000 Interest paid on convertible debentures (29,320) - Exercise of warrants 584,850 - Net cash provided by financing activities 2,995,581 280,000 Change in cash during the period 1,490,107 24,970 Effects of foreign exchange on cash (3,943) (7,893) Cash, beginning of period 74,410 110,795 Cash, end of period $ 1,560,574 $ 127,872 Supplemental cash flow information: Broker units issued as share issuance costs $ 141,998 $ - Units issued on settlement of convertible debentures $ 280,000 $ - The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 4

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. (formerly South Star Mining Corp.) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars) Share capital Accumulated other comprehensive Number Amount Reserves income Deficit Total Balance at December 31, 2019 42,905,430 $ 23,710,325 $ 3,232,749 $ 48,434 $ (21,270,046) $ 5,721,462 Issuance of convertible debentures - - 17,973 - - 17,973 Share-based payments - - 59,731 - - 59,731 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 22,376 - 22,376 Net loss for the period - - - - (430,263) (430,263) Balance at September 30, 2020 42,905,430 23,710,325 3,310,453 70,810 (21,700,309) 5,391,279 Share-based payments - - 12,582 - - 12,582 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 4,646 - 4,646 Loss for the period - - - - (303,459) (303,459) Balance at December 31, 2020 42,905,430 23,710,325 3,323,035 75,456 (22,003,768) 5,105,048 Common shares issued for private placements 24,579,951 2,505,620 - - - 2,505,620 Share issuance costs, cash - (65,569) - - - (65,569) Share issuance costs, non-cash 434,640 (96,360) 96,360 - - - Common shares issued for warrants exercised 3,899,000 584,850 - - - 584,850 Common shares issued for convertible debenture 5,600,000 297,973 (17,973) - - 280,000 Share-based payments - - 24,034 - - 24,034 Cumulative translation adjustment - - - 9,979 - 9,979 Net loss for the period - - - - (1,320,883) (1,320,883) Balance at September 30, 2021 77,419,021 $ 26,936,839 $ 3,425,456 $ 85,435 $ (23,324,651) $ 7,123,079 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements. 5

