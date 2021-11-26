Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. South Star Mining Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STS   CA8404371079

SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.

(STS)
  Report
News 
Summary

South Star Battery Metals : Condensed Consolidated Q3 Financial Statements

11/26/2021 | 05:40pm EST
(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

AS AT

September 30,

December 31,

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

1,560,574

$

74,410

Receivables

4,069

1,147

Prepaid expenses

54,517

7,547

1,619,160

83,104

Equipment

2,603

2,970

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 6)

5,735,914

5,735,914

$

7,357,677

$

5,821,988

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)

$

234,598

$

427,617

Convertible debentures (Note 3)

-

289,323

234,598

716,940

Shareholders' equity

Share capital (Note 4)

26,936,839

23,710,325

Reserves

3,425,456

3,323,035

Accumulated other comprehensive income

85,435

75,456

Deficit

(23,324,651)

(22,003,768)

7,123,079

5,105,048

$

7,357,677

$

5,821,988

Nature and continuance of operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Notes 4 and 11)

Approved and authorized by the Board on November 26, 2021:

"David McMillan"

Director

"Richard Pearce"

Director

David McMillan

Richard Pearce

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

For the three months ended

For the nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

GENERAL EXPENSES

Accretion expense (Note 3)

$

-

$

4,561

$

7,425

$

6,118

Business development (Note 9)

183,589

5,064

474,258

25,148

Consulting and management fees

56,295

12,000

180,384

61,000

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

274,115

77,772

506,112

165,547

Foreign exchange

205

(1,033)

(948)

3,646

Interest expense (Note 3)

-

7,118

12,572

9,451

Office and miscellaneous

7,345

5,073

20,726

14,402

Professional fees

14,876

2,934

60,319

42,177

Share-based payments (Notes 4 & 5)

6,392

59,011

24,034

59,731

Transfer agent and filing fees

8,024

2,608

26,746

32,067

Travel

5,092

11,066

9,255

11,066

Net loss for the period

(555,933)

(186,174)

(1,320,883)

(430,353)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to net loss

Cumulative translation adjustment

5,414

6,468

9,979

22,376

Loss and comprehensive loss for the period

$

(550,519)

$

(179,706)

$

(1,310,904)

$

(407,977)

Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.01)

$

(0.00)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.01)

Weighted average number of

77,419,021

42,905,430

69,312,809

42,905,430

common shares outstanding

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30

2021

2020

CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss for the period

$

(1,320,883)

$

(430,263)

Items not affecting cash:

Unrealized foreign exchange

-

31,667

Accretion expense

7,425

6,118

Share-based payments

24,034

59,731

Depreciation included in exploration and evaluation expenditures

914

1,095

Interest on convertible debentures

12,572

9,451

Changes in non-cash working capital items:

Receivables

(2,922)

3,514

Prepaid expenses

(46,971)

9,521

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(178,965)

54,136

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,504,796)

(255,030)

CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

Purchase of equipment

(678)

-

Net cash used in investing activities

(678)

-

CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Proceeds on issuance of common shares

2,505,620

-

Share issuance costs

(65,569)

-

Proceeds on issuance of convertible debentures

-

280,000

Interest paid on convertible debentures

(29,320)

-

Exercise of warrants

584,850

-

Net cash provided by financing activities

2,995,581

280,000

Change in cash during the period

1,490,107

24,970

Effects of foreign exchange on cash

(3,943)

(7,893)

Cash, beginning of period

74,410

110,795

Cash, end of period

$

1,560,574

$

127,872

Supplemental cash flow information:

Broker units issued as share issuance costs

$

141,998

$

-

Units issued on settlement of convertible debentures

$

280,000

$

-

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

4

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.

(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share capital

Accumulated other

comprehensive

Number

Amount

Reserves

income

Deficit

Total

Balance at December 31, 2019

42,905,430

$

23,710,325

$

3,232,749

$

48,434

$

(21,270,046)

$

5,721,462

Issuance of convertible debentures

-

-

17,973

-

-

17,973

Share-based payments

-

-

59,731

-

-

59,731

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

22,376

-

22,376

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(430,263)

(430,263)

Balance at September 30, 2020

42,905,430

23,710,325

3,310,453

70,810

(21,700,309)

5,391,279

Share-based payments

-

-

12,582

-

-

12,582

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

4,646

-

4,646

Loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(303,459)

(303,459)

Balance at December 31, 2020

42,905,430

23,710,325

3,323,035

75,456

(22,003,768)

5,105,048

Common shares issued for private placements

24,579,951

2,505,620

-

-

-

2,505,620

Share issuance costs, cash

-

(65,569)

-

-

-

(65,569)

Share issuance costs, non-cash

434,640

(96,360)

96,360

-

-

-

Common shares issued for warrants exercised

3,899,000

584,850

-

-

-

584,850

Common shares issued for convertible debenture

5,600,000

297,973

(17,973)

-

-

280,000

Share-based payments

-

-

24,034

-

-

24,034

Cumulative translation adjustment

-

-

-

9,979

-

9,979

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(1,320,883)

(1,320,883)

Balance at September 30, 2021

77,419,021

$

26,936,839

$

3,425,456

$

85,435

$

(23,324,651)

$

7,123,079

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

5

Income Statement Evolution
