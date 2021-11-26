South Star Battery Metals : Condensed Consolidated Q3 Financial Statements
(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
(Unaudited) (Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020
SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.
(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
AS AT
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
1,560,574
$
74,410
Receivables
4,069
1,147
Prepaid expenses
54,517
7,547
1,619,160
83,104
Equipment
2,603
2,970
Exploration and evaluation assets
(Note 6)
5,735,914
5,735,914
$
7,357,677
$
5,821,988
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 5)
$
234,598
$
427,617
Convertible debentures (Note 3)
-
289,323
234,598
716,940
Shareholders' equity
Share capital (Note 4)
26,936,839
23,710,325
Reserves
3,425,456
3,323,035
Accumulated other comprehensive income
85,435
75,456
Deficit
(23,324,651)
(22,003,768)
7,123,079
5,105,048
$
7,357,677
$
5,821,988
Nature and continuance of operations
(Note 1)
Subsequent events
(Notes 4 and 11)
Approved and authorized by the Board on November 26, 2021:
"David McMillan"
Director
"Richard Pearce"
Director
David McMillan
Richard Pearce
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.
(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
GENERAL EXPENSES
Accretion expense (Note 3)
$
-
$
4,561
$
7,425
$
6,118
Business development (Note 9)
183,589
5,064
474,258
25,148
Consulting and management fees
56,295
12,000
180,384
61,000
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
274,115
77,772
506,112
165,547
Foreign exchange
205
(1,033)
(948)
3,646
Interest expense (Note 3)
-
7,118
12,572
9,451
Office and miscellaneous
7,345
5,073
20,726
14,402
Professional fees
14,876
2,934
60,319
42,177
Share-based payments (Notes 4 & 5)
6,392
59,011
24,034
59,731
Transfer agent and filing fees
8,024
2,608
26,746
32,067
Travel
5,092
11,066
9,255
11,066
Net loss for the period
(555,933)
(186,174)
(1,320,883)
(430,353)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified to net loss
Cumulative translation adjustment
5,414
6,468
9,979
22,376
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period
$
(550,519)
$
(179,706)
$
(1,310,904)
$
(407,977)
Basic and diluted loss per share
$
(0.01)
$
(0.00)
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average number of
77,419,021
42,905,430
69,312,809
42,905,430
common shares outstanding
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.
(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
2021
2020
CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
$
(1,320,883)
$
(430,263)
Items not affecting cash:
Unrealized foreign exchange
-
31,667
Accretion expense
7,425
6,118
Share-based payments
24,034
59,731
Depreciation included in exploration and evaluation expenditures
914
1,095
Interest on convertible debentures
12,572
9,451
Changes in non-cash working capital items:
Receivables
(2,922)
3,514
Prepaid expenses
(46,971)
9,521
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(178,965)
54,136
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,504,796)
(255,030)
CASH FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of equipment
(678)
-
Net cash used in investing activities
(678)
-
CASH FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds on issuance of common shares
2,505,620
-
Share issuance costs
(65,569)
-
Proceeds on issuance of convertible debentures
-
280,000
Interest paid on convertible debentures
(29,320)
-
Exercise of warrants
584,850
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
2,995,581
280,000
Change in cash during the period
1,490,107
24,970
Effects of foreign exchange on cash
(3,943)
(7,893)
Cash, beginning of period
74,410
110,795
Cash, end of period
$
1,560,574
$
127,872
Supplemental cash flow information:
Broker units issued as share issuance costs
$
141,998
$
-
Units issued on settlement of convertible debentures
$
280,000
$
-
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
4
SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP.
(formerly South Star Mining Corp.)
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Unaudited)
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share capital
Accumulated other
comprehensive
Number
Amount
Reserves
income
Deficit
Total
Balance at December 31, 2019
42,905,430
$
23,710,325
$
3,232,749
$
48,434
$
(21,270,046)
$
5,721,462
Issuance of convertible debentures
-
-
17,973
-
-
17,973
Share-based payments
-
-
59,731
-
-
59,731
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
22,376
-
22,376
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(430,263)
(430,263)
Balance at September 30, 2020
42,905,430
23,710,325
3,310,453
70,810
(21,700,309)
5,391,279
Share-based payments
-
-
12,582
-
-
12,582
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
4,646
-
4,646
Loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(303,459)
(303,459)
Balance at December 31, 2020
42,905,430
23,710,325
3,323,035
75,456
(22,003,768)
5,105,048
Common shares issued for private placements
24,579,951
2,505,620
-
-
-
2,505,620
Share issuance costs, cash
-
(65,569)
-
-
-
(65,569)
Share issuance costs, non-cash
434,640
(96,360)
96,360
-
-
-
Common shares issued for warrants exercised
3,899,000
584,850
-
-
-
584,850
Common shares issued for convertible debenture
5,600,000
297,973
(17,973)
-
-
280,000
Share-based payments
-
-
24,034
-
-
24,034
Cumulative translation adjustment
-
-
-
9,979
-
9,979
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(1,320,883)
(1,320,883)
Balance at September 30, 2021
77,419,021
$
26,936,839
$
3,425,456
$
85,435
$
(23,324,651)
$
7,123,079
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
South Star Mining Corp. published this content on 26 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 22:39:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-0,73 M
-0,57 M
-0,57 M
Net Debt 2020
0,21 M
0,17 M
0,17 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,92x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
25,9 M
20,2 M
20,2 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
80,6%
Chart SOUTH STAR MINING CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,25 CAD
Average target price
0,52 CAD
Spread / Average Target
112%