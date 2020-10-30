Log in
South State : Culture Committee

10/30/2020 | 08:05am EDT

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION

SOUTH STATE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

CULTURE COMMITTEE CHARTER

  1. PURPOSE

The Culture Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of each of South State Corporation and South State Bank, National Association (the "Bank" and collectively, the "Company") shall oversee, monitor and consult on creating and encouraging an environment that inspires employee behaviors consistent with the Company's stated vision, guiding principles and core values.

  1. COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more directors as determined by the Board. Subject to the terms of the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), including Section 4 of Article X of the Bylaws, the members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company upon the recommendation of the Governance Committee after considering the recommendation of the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and shall serve until they resign or are removed, or until their respective successors are appointed. Unless a Chair of the Committee is appointed by the Board after considering the recommendation of the Executive Chairman of the Board, the members of the Committee shall appoint a Chair by a majority vote of the full Committee membership after considering the recommendation of the Executive Chairman of the Board. Members of the Committee should have an understanding of corporate culture and what creates a dynamic culture positioned to be successful.

  1. MEETINGS AND OPERATIONS

The Committee shall meet at least three times annually, and at such additional times as the Committee may deem advisable. The Chair or at least two other members of the Committee have the authority to call meetings of the Committee. Members may attend meetings in person or by means of teleconference. The Chair shall be responsible for setting the agenda, maintaining order (presiding at the meetings) and reporting to the Company's full Board. The Committee may invite members of management, outside consultants, or others to attend meetings and provide pertinent information, as necessary.

The Committee shall have full access to any relevant records of the Company and the Bank and have the power and authority to retain, at its discretion, advice and assistance from any appropriate source, including external experts and advisors.

IV. COMMITTEE AUTHORITIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The Committee shall carry out the following responsibilities:

  1. Cultural and Values Messaging Internally and Externally
    1. Review and provide feedback on the Company's and Bank's messaging, including messaging relating to its vision statement, including its guiding principles and core values, to employees, business partners and customers.
    2. Review the Company's and Bank's vision statement, guiding principles and core values, and provide feedback on them and on proposals to monitor their communication and implementation to employees, business partners and customers.
  3. Workplace Diversity and Inclusion
    1. Review and recommend plan to the Board for approval a plan for building and retaining a diverse and inclusive employee base and identifying and developing diverse leaders, continually assessing the objectives and progress towards achievement.
    2. Jointly with management, oversee the setting of goals for the plan for building and maintaining a diverse and inclusive employee base and identifying and developing diverse leaders.
    3. Oversee results in the plan to build and maintain a diverse and inclusive employee base and identifying and developing diverse leaders.
  5. Leadership and Talent Development
    1. Review and provide feedback on the programs to attract, motivate and retain high quality employees and to enable the appropriate skills, experiences and capabilities to deliver the Company's and Bank's vision, guiding principles and core values.
    2. Jointly with management, oversee the setting of goals for providing leadership and talent development projects and training.
    3. Oversee results in the programs designed to attract, motivate and retain high quality employees through the Company's and Bank's leadership and talent development programs.
  7. Employee Engagement
    1. Review and approve the employee engagement program, including how results measuring objectives for employee engagement will be measured and reviewed by management and the Board.

2

    1. Jointly with management, oversee the setting of goals on the employee engagement programs of the Company and the Bank, including goals relating to solicitation of employee feedback and communication.
    2. Oversee results in the programs designed to measure employee engagement and feedback and oversee and recommend for approval strategies for improving employee engagement, communication and ethical decision-making.
  2. Brand Reputation

  3. Periodically review the Company's and Bank's brand reputation to make sure the

image of the Company to customers, investors and the public appropriately projects the Company's vision, guiding principles and core values.

  1. Reward Philosophy

Oversee and review rewards promoting proper alignment of the Company's desired outcomes with the Company's and Bank's vision, guiding principles and core values.

  1. ANNUAL REVIEW OF CHARTER AND COMMITTEE PERFORMANCE

The Committee shall annually review and assess the adequacy of its Charter and recommend changes to the Board. The Board may amend this Charter from time to time by action at any meeting, or by unanimous written consent.

The Committee also shall conduct an annual performance evaluation of the Committee, which shall, among other things, compare the performance of the Committee with the requirements of this Charter. The performance evaluation shall be conducted in such manner as the Committee deems appropriate and the Committee shall report the evaluation results to the Board.

Approved: June 8, 2020; revised October 29, 2020

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South State Corporation published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 12:04:09 UTC

