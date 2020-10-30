South State : Culture Committee

SOUTH STATE CORPORATION

SOUTH STATE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

CULTURE COMMITTEE CHARTER

PURPOSE

The Culture Committee (the "Committee") of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of each of South State Corporation and South State Bank, National Association (the "Bank" and collectively, the "Company") shall oversee, monitor and consult on creating and encouraging an environment that inspires employee behaviors consistent with the Company's stated vision, guiding principles and core values.

COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP

The Committee shall be comprised of three or more directors as determined by the Board. Subject to the terms of the Company's Amended and Restated Bylaws (the "Bylaws"), including Section 4 of Article X of the Bylaws, the members of the Committee shall be appointed by the Board of Directors of the Company upon the recommendation of the Governance Committee after considering the recommendation of the Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors and shall serve until they resign or are removed, or until their respective successors are appointed. Unless a Chair of the Committee is appointed by the Board after considering the recommendation of the Executive Chairman of the Board, the members of the Committee shall appoint a Chair by a majority vote of the full Committee membership after considering the recommendation of the Executive Chairman of the Board. Members of the Committee should have an understanding of corporate culture and what creates a dynamic culture positioned to be successful.

MEETINGS AND OPERATIONS

The Committee shall meet at least three times annually, and at such additional times as the Committee may deem advisable. The Chair or at least two other members of the Committee have the authority to call meetings of the Committee. Members may attend meetings in person or by means of teleconference. The Chair shall be responsible for setting the agenda, maintaining order (presiding at the meetings) and reporting to the Company's full Board. The Committee may invite members of management, outside consultants, or others to attend meetings and provide pertinent information, as necessary.

The Committee shall have full access to any relevant records of the Company and the Bank and have the power and authority to retain, at its discretion, advice and assistance from any appropriate source, including external experts and advisors.