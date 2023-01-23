Power problems rein in global aluminium output growth: Andy Home

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Global aluminium production
rose by a marginal 2.0% last year, a rate of growth that was
down from 2.7% in 2021 and the slowest since 2019, according to
the International Aluminium Institute (IAI).
Output barely rose at all over the second half of the year.
Annualised production of 69 million tonnes in December was just
231,000 tonnes higher than June's global run-rate.
Europe's energy crisis has taken a heavy toll on a
notoriously power-hungry sector. Regional production fell by
12.5% last year, a major factor behind the 0.9% decline in
output outside of China.
China, the world's dominant producer of primary aluminium,
registered 4.0% output growth for the second consecutive year.
But it too has been grappling with power problems, most
recently in the hydro-rich provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan. The
country's annualised production peaked in August 2022 at 41.46
million tonnes, since when run-rates have fallen by 600,000
tonnes.
Aluminium's energy paradox is coming into ever sharper
focus. Production of a metal that is critical for building a
greener power system is itself increasingly vulnerable to
fluctuating power availability.
EUROPE POWERS DOWN
Western European aluminium output was running at an
annualised 2.73 million tonnes in December, down by 540,000
tonnes on December 2021 and the lowest production rate this
century.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting surge in
power prices caused multiple smelter closures and curtailments
last year.
Europe's energy crunch has now passed its peak. German
baseload power for 2024 delivery has fallen from 470
euros/MWh in August to a current 189.
Some European aluminium capacity is returning. The Dunkerque
plant, one of the region's largest with capacity of 285,000
tonnes per year, is reversing the 20% cuts made in the fourth
quarter of 2022.
For some, though, it's probably too late.
Slovakia's sole smelter with capacity of 175,000 tonnes per
year has closed all primary operations after 70 years of
operation.
The Podgorica smelter in Montenegro closed the last 60,000
tonnes of primary capacity at the end of 2021.
Interestingly, both plants are counted in the IAI's Eastern
Europe and Russia category. So too are smelters in Romania and
Slovenia, both of which have drastically curtailed operations
over the last year.
Yet regional production was down by only 1.4% last year, a
counterintuitive outcome unless the closures were offset by
higher output in Russia.
This is possible given Rusal was planning to fire up its new
Taishet plant last year, although there has been no recent
update on the 428,500-tonne per year project.
STOP START IN CHINA
China's production of 40.39 million tonnes of aluminium last
year was a new annual record but the headline masks considerable
chop and change in the country's base smelter network.
New capacity was brought on stream and mothballed capacity
restarted in some provinces, while in others power restrictions
translated into mandatory curtailments for smelter operators.
The balance flipped from fast growth in the first half of
2022 to sliding output over the closing months.
This year has seen no repeat of the blanket restrictions
imposed during the 2021 winter energy crunch but drought in the
southwest of the country is weighing on smelter operating rates.
Some two million tonnes of capacity in Yunnan, Sichuan and
Guizhou was off-line at the end of 2022, according to Shanghai
Metal Market.
It's unlikely to return until the second quarter, when the
rainy season should restore depleted reservoir levels in the
region's hydro power system.
There is still plenty of room for production growth in China
with the government capacity cap of 45 million tonnes not yet
reached.
However, the last two years have shown that it is
increasingly rare for China to run at its existing capacity for
any prolonged period of time before power restrictions of one
sort or another are imposed by provincial governments looking to
balance energy loads.
GREEN PRESSURE
It's noticeable that the drought problems in China's
southwest haven't deterred aluminium producers from transferring
capacity there from coal-powered provinces in the quest for
metal with a lower carbon footprint.
The pressure to go green is also becoming a key factor in
smelter restarts in the rest of the world.
Latin America was the fastest-growing aluminium production
region last year with output up 10.7% year on year. A key driver
was the restart of the Alumar smelter in Brazil based on a
switch to renewable power. Ramp-up is taking a bit longer than
planned, according to 40% owner South32, which is not
surprising since the plant last operated seven years ago.
Alcoa, which owns the balancing 60% stake in Alumar,
is also hoping to restart its San Ciprian smelter in Spain after
a switch to renewable energy. It has secured two wind-power
deals which would cover 75% of energy needs for the
228,000-tonne per year plant.
Even Slovalco might be resuscitated by Norwegian owner Hydro
if the Slovak government can implement the European
Union's framework on carbon compensations.
POWER PARADOX
Yet the rush for renewable power merely accentuates the core
aluminium paradox. As ever more smelters switch to green energy
sources, global aluminium production is ever more dependent on
seasonally variable power availability.
Moreover, seasonality itself is changing as global warming
brings both longer droughts and hotter summer heat waves, which
combine to lift energy usage while depressing power generation.
It has become clear in the last few years that China's
aluminium smelters, along with other power-intensive industries,
are first in line for mandated curtailments when a province is
trying to balance its grid.
Such regional adjustments are now part and parcel of the
global aluminium production landscape but they have injected a
new degree of volatility into aluminium's previously
slow-changing supply side.
They also raise the possibility that China's seemingly
unstoppable aluminium juggernaut has run out of road even before
reaching the government's capacity cap.
