South32 specializes in the exploration and operation of mines. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - alumina (22.4%): 5,050 Kt produced in 2018/19; ; - aluminum (20.4%) : 982 Kt produced; ; - manganese (16.9%) : 5,536 Kt produced; - thermal coal (10.6%): 24,979 Kt produced; - metallurgical coal (11.6%): 5,350 Kt produced; - nickel (5%) : 41.1 Kt produced ; - non-ferrous metals (4.8%): silver (12.2 million ounces produced), lead (101.4 Kt) and zinc (51.6 Kt); - other (8.3%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Southern Africa (16.7%), Singapore (15%), India (7.3%), China (6%), Japan (5.6%), South Korea (2.7%), Asia (3.5%), Switzerland (7%), Netherlands (6%), Italy (2.6%), Europe (7.5%), Australia (8.3%), North America (4.5%), United Arab Emirates (4.1%), Middle East (2.5%) and South America (0.7%).

Sector Diversified Mining