SOUTH32 CEO MIKE FRASER SAYS "STILL OPTIMISTIC" ABOUT CLOSING SERITI RESOURCES TRANSACTION THIS YEAR

Financials AUD USD Sales 2021 8 191 M 5 842 M 5 842 M Net income 2021 466 M 332 M 332 M Net cash 2021 1 021 M 728 M 728 M P/E ratio 2021 20,3x Yield 2021 2,37% Capitalization 10 371 M 7 421 M 7 397 M EV / Sales 2021 1,14x EV / Sales 2022 1,04x Nbr of Employees 13 624 Free-Float 98,8% Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Neutral Bearish Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 13 Average target price 2,70 AUD Last Close Price 2,14 AUD Spread / Highest target 40,4% Spread / Average Target 26,3% Spread / Lowest Target -15,9% Managers Name Title Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD Karen J. Wood Chairman Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) SOUTH32 LIMITED -20.74% 7 386 BHP GROUP -6.78% 121 055 RIO TINTO PLC 3.32% 100 557 ANGLO AMERICAN PLC -14.26% 29 796 GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. 6.19% 19 992 FRESNILLO PLC 95.88% 11 975