>
Equities
>
Australian Stock Exchange
>
South32 Limited
S32
AU000000S320
SOUTH32 LIMITED
(S32)
Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/06
2.14
AUD
+0.94%
09:38a
South32 CEO "optimistic" about finalising South African thermal coal exit this year
RE
09:38a
South32 ceo mike fraser says "still optimistic" about closing seriti resources transaction this year
RE
02:34a
BHP freezes membership of Australian state mining lobby over Greens campaign
RE
SOUTH32 CEO MIKE FRASER SAYS "STILL OPTIMISTIC" ABOUT CLOSING SERITI RESOURCES TRANSACTION THIS YEAR
0
10/07/2020 | 09:38am EDT
0
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
09:38a
South32 CEO "optimistic" about finalising South African thermal coal exit thi..
RE
09:38a
South32 ceo mike fraser says "still optimistic" about closing seriti resource..
RE
02:34a
BHP freezes membership of Australian state mining lobby over Greens campaign
RE
10/06
BHP suspends membership of Australia state mining lobby for campaigning again..
RE
09/23
SOUTH32
: Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09/22
SOUTH32
: Change in substantial holding
PU
09/22
SOUTH32
: Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Lansdown
PU
09/20
SOUTH32
: partners with AIEF for Indigenous education
PU
09/17
SOUTH32
: Update - Dividend/Distribution - S32
PU
09/17
SOUTH32
: 2020 Final Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2021
8 191 M
5 842 M
5 842 M
Net income 2021
466 M
332 M
332 M
Net cash 2021
1 021 M
728 M
728 M
P/E ratio 2021
20,3x
Yield 2021
2,37%
Capitalization
10 371 M
7 421 M
7 397 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,14x
EV / Sales 2022
1,04x
Nbr of Employees
13 624
Free-Float
98,8%
More Financials
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
13
Average target price
2,70 AUD
Last Close Price
2,14 AUD
Spread / Highest target
40,4%
Spread / Average Target
26,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
-15,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Graham Kerr
Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood
Chairman
Mike Fraser
Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jason Economidis
Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich
Chief Financial Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED
-20.74%
7 386
BHP GROUP
-6.78%
121 055
RIO TINTO PLC
3.32%
100 557
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC
-14.26%
29 796
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.
6.19%
19 992
FRESNILLO PLC
95.88%
11 975
More Results
