South32 : 2020 Final Dividend Currency Exchange Rates

2020 FINAL DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUY) (South32) announced on 20 August 2020 that the Board resolved to pay a final dividend of US 1.0 cent per share (fully franked) for the full year ended 30 June 2020, with a payment date of 8 October 2020.

The US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in Australian cents, British pence and New Zealand cents is determined as the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period 31 August 2020 to 17 September 2020, and is detailed below:

Currency Exchange rate Dividend per ordinary share in local currency Australian cents 0.730512 1.368903 British pence 1.314734 0.760610 New Zealand cents 0.672820 1.486282

On 7 September 2020, South32 announced to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that the US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African cents to shareholders on the South African branch register on the Record Date is the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period

31 August 2020 to 7 September 2020, and is detailed below:

Currency Exchange rate Dividend per ordinary share in local currency South African cents 16.67090 16.67090

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.