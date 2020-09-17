Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  South32 Limited    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/16
2.19 AUD   +0.46%
05:45aSOUTH32 : Update - Dividend/Distribution - S32
PU
05:30aSOUTH32 : 2020 Final Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
09/08SOUTH32 : boosts Royal Flying Doctor COVID-19 response
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South32 : 2020 Final Dividend Currency Exchange Rates

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 05:30am EDT

17 September 2020

South32 Limited (Incorporated in Australia under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth))

(ACN 093 732 597) ASX / LSE / JSE Share Code: S32 ADR: SOUHY ISIN: AU000000S320 south32.net

2020 FINAL DIVIDEND CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES

South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUY) (South32) announced on 20 August 2020 that the Board resolved to pay a final dividend of US 1.0 cent per share (fully franked) for the full year ended 30 June 2020, with a payment date of 8 October 2020.

The US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in Australian cents, British pence and New Zealand cents is determined as the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period 31 August 2020 to 17 September 2020, and is detailed below:

Currency

Exchange rate

Dividend per ordinary share

in local currency

Australian cents

0.730512

1.368903

British pence

1.314734

0.760610

New Zealand cents

0.672820

1.486282

On 7 September 2020, South32 announced to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange that the US cent currency exchange rate applicable to the dividend payable in South African cents to shareholders on the South African branch register on the Record Date is the volume weighted average price achieved on foreign exchange trades executed over the period

31 August 2020 to 7 September 2020, and is detailed below:

Currency

Exchange rate

Dividend per ordinary share

in local currency

South African cents

16.67090

16.67090

About South32

South32 is a globally diversified mining and metals company. Our purpose is to make a difference by developing natural resources, improving people's lives now and for generations to come. We are trusted by our owners and partners to realise the potential of their resources. We produce bauxite, alumina, aluminium, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc at our operations in Australia, Southern Africa and South America. With a focus on growing our base metals exposure, we also have two development options in North America and several partnerships with junior explorers around the world.

Registered Office Level 35 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000 Australia

ABN 84 093 732 597 Registered in Australia

1

Further Information

Shareholders can manage their shareholding via the Computershare Investor Centre at www.computershare.com to:

  • update their address, communication preferences, banking and tax details;
  • view their holdings, dividend and payment, and transaction history information; and
  • download statements and documents.

Alternatively, refer to the relevant Investor Centre noted below:

  • Australian holders may visit online at www.computershare.com.au/Investor or by calling Computershare Investor Services on 1800 019 953 or +61 3 9415 4169 (Monday to Friday 8am to 8pm AEDT)
  • South African holders may call smart number: +27 086 11 00 950, +27 086 11 00 933 or
    e-mail: ficaverifyelectronic@computershare.co.za
  • UK Depositary Interest holders may visit online at www.investorcentre.co.uk or call +44 (0) 370 873 5884.

Further information on South32 can be found at www.south32.net.

Approved for release by Nicole Duncan, Company Secretary, South32

JSE Sponsor: UBS South Africa (Pty) Ltd

17 September 2020

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 09:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
05:45aSOUTH32 : Update - Dividend/Distribution - S32
PU
05:30aSOUTH32 : 2020 Final Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
09/08SOUTH32 : boosts Royal Flying Doctor COVID-19 response
PU
09/08SOUTH32 : boosts the Flying Doctor's COVID-19 response
PU
09/04Some Japan aluminium buyers agree Q4 premium at $88/T, up 11% on qtr-sources
RE
09/04Some Japan aluminium buyers agree fourth-quarter premium at $88/T, up 11% on ..
RE
08/27SOUTH32 : delivers new laptops for students
PU
08/26SOUTH32 : Change of Director's Interest Notice - G Kerr
PU
08/19London copper retreats from over 2-year peak as dollar rebounds
RE
08/19Australia shares fall on souring ties with China, NZ dips
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 115 M 5 920 M 5 920 M
Net income 2021 465 M 339 M 339 M
Net cash 2021 1 049 M 765 M 765 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 10 564 M 7 756 M 7 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,17x
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 13 482
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,70 AUD
Last Close Price 2,19 AUD
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED-18.89%7 756
BHP GROUP-2.36%131 554
RIO TINTO PLC12.15%109 707
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-8.73%31 804
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.40%21 581
FRESNILLO PLC103.84%12 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group