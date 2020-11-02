South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

Australian Securities & Investments Commission
Change to company details
Company details
Company name
SOUTH32 LIMITED
Australian Company Number (ACN)
093 732 597
Electronic Lodgement
Document No. 7EBB89680
Lodgement date/time: 02-11-2020 19:49:15 Reference Id: 146506470
Form 484
Corporations Act 2001
Lodgement details
Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?
Name
Nicole DUNCANSignature
This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.
I certify that the information in this form is true and complete
Name
Nicole DUNCAN
Capacity
Secretary
Signature
Date signed 02-11-2020
Form 484 - Change to company details SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597
C1 Cancellation of shares
Reason for cancellation
Shares cancellation details
Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place
The cancelled shares are listed below:
|
Share class code
|
Number of shares cancelled
|
Amount paid (cash or otherwise)
|
ORD
|
9321620
|
20452358
Earliest Date of cancellation
23-10-2020
C3 Change to share structure
The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.
|
Share class code
|
Full title if not standard
|
Total number of shares
|
Total amount paid on these shares
|
Total amount unpaid on these shares
|
ORD
|
ORDINARY
|
4836946263
|
16315228393.91
|
0.00
Earliest date of change
23-10-2020
