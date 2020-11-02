Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  South32 Limited    S32   AU000000S320

SOUTH32 LIMITED

(S32)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 10/30
2.03 AUD   -0.98%
04:42aSOUTH32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares
PU
11/01SOUTH32 : Change of Company Secretary
PU
10/29SOUTH32 : 2020 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

South32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST

Australian Securities & Investments Commission

Change to company details

Company details

Company name

SOUTH32 LIMITED

Australian Company Number (ACN)

093 732 597

Electronic Lodgement

Document No. 7EBB89680

Lodgement date/time: 02-11-2020 19:49:15 Reference Id: 146506470

Form 484

Corporations Act 2001

Lodgement details

Who should ASIC contact if there is a query about this form?

Name

Nicole DUNCANSignature

This form must be signed by a current officeholder of the company.

I certify that the information in this form is true and complete

Name

Nicole DUNCAN

Capacity

Secretary

Signature

Date signed 02-11-2020

Form 484 - Change to company details SOUTH32 LIMITEDACN093 732 597

C1 Cancellation of shares

Reason for cancellation

Shares cancellation details

Reason for cancellation ss.257H(3) Share buyback - Other buy-back type. A form 280 or 281 must be lodged at least 14 days, and no more than 1 year before the share buy-back can take place

The cancelled shares are listed below:

Share class code

Number of shares cancelled

Amount paid (cash or otherwise)

ORD

9321620

20452358

Earliest Date of cancellation

23-10-2020

C3 Change to share structure

The updated details for this changed share class are shown in the table below.

Share class code

Full title if not standard

Total number of shares

Total amount paid on these shares

Total amount unpaid on these shares

ORD

ORDINARY

4836946263

16315228393.91

0.00

Earliest date of change

23-10-2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South32 Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:29:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SOUTH32 LIMITED
04:42aSOUTH32 : ASIC Form 484 cancellation of on-market buy-back shares
PU
11/01SOUTH32 : Change of Company Secretary
PU
10/29SOUTH32 : 2020 Annual General Meeting Voting Results
PU
10/29SOUTH32 LIMITED : Proxy Statments
CO
10/28SOUTH32 : 2020 Annual General Meeting Speeches
PU
10/27SOUTH32 : helps local fire brigades prepare for summer (Illawarra Region)
PU
10/27SOUTH32 : helps local fire brigades prepare for summer (Wollondilly Region)
PU
10/19Australia shares end at over 7-mth high as restrictions ease in Victoria
RE
10/18Australian shares rise as coronavirus curbs ease in Victoria; NZ flat
RE
10/18SOUTH32 : Quarterly Report September 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 8 372 M 5 864 M 5 864 M
Net income 2021 565 M 395 M 395 M
Net cash 2021 980 M 686 M 686 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,5x
Yield 2021 2,80%
Capitalization 9 773 M 6 878 M 6 845 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 13 624
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SOUTH32 LIMITED
Duration : Period :
South32 Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTH32 LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,71 AUD
Last Close Price 2,03 AUD
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 33,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Kerr Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Karen J. Wood Chairman
Mike Fraser Co-Chief Operating Officer
Jason Economidis Co-Chief Operating Officer
Katie Tovich Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTH32 LIMITED-24.81%6 878
BHP GROUP-13.21%110 805
RIO TINTO PLC-3.24%94 418
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-16.65%28 958
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.16.18%22 088
FRESNILLO PLC81.58%11 098
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group